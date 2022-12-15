New CAES, IAR Systems Partnership Brings NOEL-V Support to IAR Embedded Workbench

Colorado Springs, Colo. and Stockholm, Sweden -- December 15, 2022 — IAR Systems, a leader in software and services for embedded development, and CAES Gaisler Products, a leader in fault-tolerant processor development, are pleased to announce a new strategic partnership to support space missions. IAR Systems is set to release a new version of the IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V that will support the NOEL-V, a fault-tolerant RISC-V compliant processor core from CAES. The partnership is another example of progress toward global adoption of RISC-V in space missions.

"IAR Systems has done a great job integrating NOEL-V support into the IAR Embedded Workbench, supporting RISC-V space applications with their certified toolchain," said Daniel Hellström, Head of the Software Section at CAES Gaisler Products. "Implementing the RISC-V standard in our space-grade processors allows our customers to leverage the RISC-V software ecosystem, third-party toolchain and debug capabilities."

The NOEL-V is a synthesizable processor implementing RISC-V. NOEL-V is highly configurable and offers profiles ranging from high-performance Linux-capable architectures to area-optimized microcontroller solutions. The NOEL-V includes fault-tolerant features that allow it to run software without interruptions in harsh environments, automatically correcting faults due to the radiation naturally present in space.

The IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is a complete development toolchain in one integrated environment. The toolchain offers extensive debugging capabilities, including multi-core debugging and analysis, such as complex code and data breakpoints, runtime stack analysis, call stack visualization and code coverage analysis.

Developers working on space applications based on the NOEL-V processor will benefit from the IAR Build Tools’ compiler optimization technology and comprehensive debugger.

“For IAR Systems, this partnership is an important step into the space market, in which the NOEL-V architecture occupies a leading position,” said Anders Holmberg, CTO at IAR Systems. “IAR Embedded Workbench is the natural choice for companies worldwide working with safety-critical applications. The embedded expertise we have acquired in the last 40 years combined with CAES’ long heritage of providing space-grade processors will help hardware and software professionals accelerate their developments in the space industry.”

“I am confident that this collaboration will greatly improve our product portfolios and will allow IAR Systems and CAES to gain an even greater visibility across the space market,” said Mike Elias, Vice President and General Manager, CAES Space Division. “We look forward to our NOEL-V flying on many more cutting-edge missions. The IAR System support for the NOEL-V will encourage even more potential users to adopt our processor.”

