Silicon-Proven 14-Bit 4.32 GSps Wide Band ADC IP core Time-Interleaved Pipeline Solution Now Available for Whitebox Licensing with No Royalty

June 3, 2024 -- T2M-IP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s 14-bit 4.32 GSps Wide Band Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) utilizing a time-interleaved pipeline architecture. This ADC, designed for high-speed and high-performance applications, is now available for white box licensing with no royalty fees and offers full modification rights and unlimited use.

Key Features:

Exceptional Performance: The 14-bit Time-Interleaved Pipeline ADC delivers a stunning 4.32 GSps sampling rate, ensuring superior performance in demanding applications.

Applications:

This advanced ADC is ideal for a range of applications, including high-speed communications, digital signal processing, radar systems, and other high-performance electronic systems requiring rapid and precise data conversion.

For more information about the 14-bit 4.32Gsps ADC IP Core and how it can benefit your projects, or to inquire about licensing options and pricing please drop a request / Mail at contact@t-2-m.com

About T2M:

T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com

Availability:

