DSP-enhanced ARC EMxD and HS4xD processors provide combined RISC + DSP processing for computation intensive applications
Silicon-Proven 14-Bit 4.32 GSps Wide Band ADC IP core Time-Interleaved Pipeline Solution Now Available for Whitebox Licensing with No Royalty
June 3, 2024 -- T2M-IP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s 14-bit 4.32 GSps Wide Band Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) utilizing a time-interleaved pipeline architecture. This ADC, designed for high-speed and high-performance applications, is now available for white box licensing with no royalty fees and offers full modification rights and unlimited use.
Key Features:
- Exceptional Performance: The 14-bit Time-Interleaved Pipeline ADC delivers a stunning 4.32 GSps sampling rate, ensuring superior performance in demanding applications.
- High Signal Fidelity: Achieve a 60dBFS Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) and 9.7 Effective Number of Bits (ENOB) for input frequencies ranging from 54 MHz to 1794 MHz.
- Flexible Input Handling: Supports external AC coupling for the input signal and provides a 1.0Vpp differential full-scale input with buffered analog inputs.
- Wide Input Signal Bandwidth: Handles input signals with a bandwidth ranging from 54 MHz to 1794 MHz.
- Efficient Power Management: Operates on two power supplies – 1.8V for analog circuitry and 1.0V for digital compensation – with an additional power down mode for energy efficiency.
- High Data Throughput: Offers 16x14bits data output at 270 MHz, coupled with a Data Ready output at 270 MHz, ensuring seamless data handling and integration.
- Silicon Proven Technology: Based on the robust 28FDSOI process, this ADC has been extracted from a production DOCSIS Tuner Set-Top Box (STB) chip, underscoring its reliability and performance.
- License Flexibility: Available for white box licensing, this ADC allows for no royalty fees and grants full modification rights and unlimited use, empowering developers to tailor solutions to their specific needs.
Applications:
This advanced ADC is ideal for a range of applications, including high-speed communications, digital signal processing, radar systems, and other high-performance electronic systems requiring rapid and precise data conversion.
For more information about the 14-bit 4.32Gsps ADC IP Core and how it can benefit your projects, or to inquire about licensing options and pricing please drop a request / Mail at contact@t-2-m.com
About T2M:
T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
Availability:
These Semiconductor Analog IP Cores are available for immediate licensing. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
- Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.4 / IEEE 15.4 PHY/RF IP in TSMC22nm ULP
- GNSS Ultra low power (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS) Digital ...
- USB 3.0/ PCIe 2.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 28HPC+
- DVB-S2X WideBand Demodulator & Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
- MIPI D-PHY Tx IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 22ULP
Related News
- 14-bit, 4.32GSps Wide Band ADC with Time-Interleaved Pipeline Architecture, Now Available for WhiteBox Licensing - Unlimited Usage and Modification Rights Included
- Elevate the performance of your Automotive Application by integrating the IP cores of a 14-bit wideband Time-Interleaved Pipeline Data Converters
- Omni Design Demos Hyperon 14-bit 1.2Gsps ADC at the 2019 Design Automation Conference in Las Vegas
- Cosmic Circuits announces portfolio of 14-bit Analog-to-Digital Converter IP-cores for Measurement and Communication Applications
- Acacia Semiconductor Introduces a Silicon Proven 14-bit 10MS/s ADC IP Dissipating only 14mW
Breaking News
- Codasip introduces best-in-class RISC-V core for power-efficient applications
- New LZ4 & Snappy IP Core from CAST Enables Fast Lossless Data Decompression
- SureCore announces low power cryogenic memory technology that could help dramatically cut data centre power usage
- Kalray and Pliops enters into exclusive negotiations to create a global leader in data accelerators for AI and storage acceleration
- Raspberry Pi Selects Hailo to Enable Advanced AI Capabilities for Raspberry Pi 5
Most Popular
- Cadence Completes Acquisition of BETA CAE
- Rain AI Unveils Andes Technology as Its RISC-V Partner
- OPENEDGES' Memory Subsystem IPs Selected by ASICLAND for Next-gen AI Applications
- Silicon-Proven 14-Bit 4.32 GSps Wide Band ADC IP core Time-Interleaved Pipeline Solution Now Available for Whitebox Licensing with No Royalty
- Fifth generation ARM Cortex-X for 3nm AI chip designs
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page