RaiderChip launches its Generative AI hardware accelerator for LLM models on low-cost FPGAs
The startup pioneers Edge Generative AI inference on small devices, thanks to the efficiency of its AI accelerator IP core: the GenAI v1
Spain, June 4th, 2024 -- The company, which recently announced its first Generative AI Hardware accelerator, goes one step further, offering a turn-key solution for LLM inference now available on a wide range of low-cost FPGA devices.
RaiderChip GenAI v1 running the Phi-2 LLM model on a Versal FPGA with a single Memory Controller
RaiderChip’s v1 design leverages 32-bits floating point arithmetic, which provides full precision, allowing direct usage of original LLM model weights, without any modification or quantization. This preserves the full intelligence and reasoning capabilities of the raw LLM models, as their creators intended them.
This full precision is coupled with real-time AI LLM inference speeds: “Our design’s efficiency edge allows customers to run unquantized LLM models at full interactive speed, on limited memory bandwidths where competitors are more than 20% slower, especially faster than CPU based inference solutions”, explains RaiderChip’s team.
The GenAI v1 IP core is already available for FPGAs of every sub-family in the AMD Versal FPGA line-up, as well as earlier UltraScale Series devices, and more: “Our IP cores are target-agnostic, and can also be implemented on different FPGA vendor devices, following customer’s requirements for logic resources and inference speed.” the team highlights.
A standout feature of RaiderChip’s solutions is the plug’n’play nature of its IP cores, using only the minimal number of industry standard AXI interfaces. With the provided IP blocks the GenAI v1 becomes a simple peripheral: fully controllable from the customer’s Software.
The introduction of FPGAs for Generative AI Acceleration expands the available options for local AI inference of LLM models. Furthermore, their reprogrammable nature makes them ideal in the context of explosive innovation in the AI field, where new models and algorithmic upgrades appear on a weekly basis, where FPGAs allow field updates of already deployed systems.
More information at https://raiderchip.ai/technology/hardware-ai-accelerators
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Imagination launches Open Access program, providing scale-ups with a low-cost path to differentiated silicon
- Intilop delivers on Altera FPGAs, their 7th Gen. industry first, Full TCP, UDP & IGMP Hardware Accelerator System with Dual 10G ports for all Hyper Performance Networking Systems
- Intilop delivers their Enhanced 16 Thousand TCP & UDP Session Hardware Accelerator on Altera and Xilinx FPGAs targeted towards all Hyper Performance Networking Systems
- Altera Rolls Out Production Shipments of Low-Cost, Low-Power Cyclone IV FPGAs
- Altera Ships Arria II GX FPGAs: High-Performance, Low-Cost Transceiver FPGAs for 3-Gbps Applications
Breaking News
- Q1 2024 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Edge Down 2% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
- Alphawave Semi Collaborates with Arm on High-Performance Compute Chiplet
- Siemens brings formal methods to high-level verification with C++ coverage closure and property checking
- GUC Monthly Sales Report - May 2024
- BrainChip Introduces TENNs-PLEIADES in New White Paper
Most Popular
- Qualitas Semiconductor Announces 5nm MIPI C-PHY IP with 8Gsps Data Rate
- Kalray and Pliops enters into exclusive negotiations to create a global leader in data accelerators for AI and storage acceleration
- Codasip introduces best-in-class RISC-V core for power-efficient applications
- OPENEDGES' Memory Subsystem IPs Selected by ASICLAND for Next-gen AI Applications
- RaiderChip launches its Generative AI hardware accelerator for LLM models on low-cost FPGAs
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page