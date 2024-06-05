AI Edge Inference IP Leader Expedera Opens R&D Office in India

Santa Clara, California, June 4, 2024 — Expedera Inc, a leading provider of scalable Neural Processing Unit (NPU) semiconductor intellectual property (IP), today announced the opening of its newest R&D center in Hyderabad.

Demand for semiconductors is projected to increase significantly through 2030, and semiconductor companies are ramping up to keep pace. However, a study released by the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), in partnership with Oxford Economics, has projected a shortfall of 67,000 workers—technicians, computer scientists, and engineers—by 2030 and a gap of 1.4 million such workers in the broader US economy. India, with its engineering talent, is poised to fill this void. With this announcement, Expedera now joins the list of top semiconductor companies with design and R&D centers in India.

“Market growth and the Indian government’s commitment to invest $15B in establishing a robust semiconductor ecosystem within the country promise to create a large supply of top semiconductor talent,” said Da Chuang, co-founder and CEO of Expedera. “Fueled by a rapidly developing semiconductor ecosystem, India has the potential to become a focal point of innovation, making it an appealing choice for our new design center.”

The new design center, Expedera India Private Limited, in Hyderabad, Telangana, India,

is the company’s sixth global development center focused on edge AI inference. Additional locations include Santa Clara (USA), Shanghai, Taipei, Bath (UK), and Singapore. For more information or to contact an Expedera representative in your region, visit www.expedera.com.

About Expedera

Expedera provides scalable neural engine semiconductor IP that enables major performance, power, and latency improvements while reducing cost and complexity in edge AI inference applications. Third-party silicon validated and customer-proven in well over 10 million devices, Expedera’s solutions produce superior performance and are scalable to a wide range of applications from edge nodes and smartphones to automotive. Expedera’s Origin Neural Processing Unit products are easily integrated, readily scalable, and customized to unique customer use cases and requirements. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with engineering development centers and customer support offices in the United Kingdom, China, Taiwan, Singapore, and India. Visit https://www.expedera.com





