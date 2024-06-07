MediaTek Joins Arm Total Design to Shape the Future of AI Computing

Partnership aims to expand the footprint of Neoverse CSS in cloud AI and infrastructure applications

TAIPEI, Taiwan – June 4, 2024 – MediaTek announced today at COMPUTEX 2024 that the company has joined Arm Total Design, a fast-growing ecosystem that aims to accelerate and simplify the development of products based on Arm® Neoverse™ Compute Subsystems (CSS). Arm Neoverse CSS is designed to meet the performance and efficiency needs of AI applications in the data center, infrastructure systems, telecommunications, and beyond.

“Together with Arm, we’re enabling our customers’ designs to meet the most challenging workloads for AI applications, maximizing performance per watt,” said Vince Hu, Corporate Vice President at MediaTek. “We will be working closely with Arm as we expand our footprint into data centers, utilizing our expertise in hybrid computing, AI, SerDes and chiplets, and advance packaging technologies to accelerate AI innovation from the edge to the cloud.”

By leveraging Neoverse CSS, a proven, validated, and performance-optimized subsystem, MediaTek’s industry-leading SoC integration design capability can deliver differentiated solutions and expedite time to market. MediaTek can leverage Neoverse CSS to deliver optimized SoCs for specific application needs, addressing the complex computing requirements of AI.

“AI is driving an insatiable need for more compute and greater power efficiency,” said Mohamed Awad, senior vice president and general manager, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. “By joining Arm Total Design, MediaTek is building on our longstanding partnership, which has delivered billions of high-performance, energy efficient devices, and will bring that world class expertise to infrastructure as we rapidly deliver sustainable, AI-powered cloud data centers on Arm Neoverse CSS.”

In the mobile Dimensity series, MediaTek is applying its best-in-class low power architecture design on Arm CPUs to push flagship computing, graphics, and AI performance to the next level, while offering industry-leading efficiency. Additionally, MediaTek is the industry’s No. 1 Wi-Fi supplier across broadband, retail routers, consumer electronics devices, and gaming. The partnership extends to other edge applications including automotive, Chromebooks, and IoT devices used in the smart home, enterprises, and industrial environments.

To learn more about Neoverse CSS, please visit: https://www.arm.com/products/neoverse-compute-subsystems.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.





