OPENEDGES Announces Silicon-Proven Success of its LPDDR5X Combo PHY IP on Samsung Foundry's SF5A Technology

Seoul, South Korea, June 10th, 2024 --- OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. (OPENEDGES), a leading provider of memory subsystem intellectual property (IP), is excited to announce the successful silicon bring-up of its LPDDR5X PHY IP on Samsung Foundry’s SF5A process technology. The combo PHY from OPENEDGES supports LPDDR5X, LPDDR5, LPDDR4X, and LPDDR4 memory protocols, and has successfully achieved the LPDDR5X maximum data rates of 8533 Mbps across both 16-bit and 32-bit data widths. As Samsung Foundry's SF5A process technology is its latest automotive grade process variant, the OPENEDGES' LPDDR5X PHY IP is appropriate for automotive, AI, M/L, and high-performance computing applications.

Image 1: OPENEDGES’ LPDDR5X PHY Testchip

This memory subsystem IP is aligned with the latest DFI (DDR PHY interface) 5.1 specification and features the unique capability of quad-rank support, significantly increasing DRAM capacity per channel. OPENEDGES has completed various testing and verification processes to validate this IP and its functions. OPENEDGES demonstrated its commitment to excellence and its ability to ensure IP reliability and performance through thorough evaluations; moreover, the LPDDR5X PHY IP delivers optimized power, performance, and area (PPA) with extensive features, allowing for unparalleled differentiation and versatility.

Image 2: Read Eye Schmoo in LPDDR5X at 8533Mbps

The silicon-proven LPDDR5X SF5A PHY IP was developed and cross-verified with OPENEDGES’ market-proven memory controller IPs, in order to enable easy configuration, minimize risk, and deliver faster time-to-market. This seamless integration ensures precise synchronization and communication between DDR PHY and DRAM, enhancing the overall system reliability. The LPDDR5X PHY IP’s design includes advanced power management and firmware-based training through a proprietary Programmable State Machine (PSM), delivering exceptional reliability even at 8533 Mbps high-speed operation while optimizing system-level power and performance.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to OPENEDGES on the successful delivery of their silicon-proven LPDDR5X on SF5A, marking a distinguished milestone as the notable IP available on SF5A within the Samsung Foundry,” said Jongshin Shin, Corporate EVP of foundry IP development at Samsung Foundry. “Our partnership with OPENEDGES is incredibly valuable, and together, we are committed to fostering further innovation”.

“The successful silicon bring-up represents not just a technological milestone, but a significant leap forward that will enhance our IPs’ capabilities,” said Sean Lee, CEO of OPENEDGES. “We eagerly anticipate further strengthening our collaboration with Samsung Foundry for the ecosystem.”

OPENEDGES Technology has been a proud official partner in the Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFETM) since 2018 and has ported various IPs supporting various JEDEC standards in 5nm, 8nm, 14nm, and 28nm.

Meanwhile, OPENEDGES will be exhibiting at the Samsung Foundry Forum and SAFETM Forum in the United States, Korea, Japan, and EMEA this year as an official partner of Samsung Foundry’s SAFETM Ecosystem partners.

About OPENEDGES Technology, Inc.

OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. is a premier provider of memory subsystem IPs for the semiconductor industry. They offer a wide range of state-of-the-art solutions, including DDR memory controllers, DDR PHY, NoC interconnect, and NPU IPs that are widely adopted by customers worldwide. Their IPs comply with JEDEC standards, including LPDDR5x/5/4x/4/3, DDR5/4/3, GDDR6, and HBM3, ensuring their compatibility with the latest DDR technology trends. In 2019, they acquired The Six Semiconductor, Inc. (TSS), specializing in high-speed memory PHYs across multiple technologies. As a publicly listed company on the Korean Stock Exchange Market (394280. KQ), OPENEDGES is well-positioned to continue its growth and maintain its leadership in the memory subsystem IPs market.

Learn more about the company and its offerings by visiting the official website at www.openedges.com.






