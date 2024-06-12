Rambus Unveils PCIe 7.0 IP Portfolio for High-Performance Data Center and AI SoCs

June 12, 2024 -- The relentless innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance computing (HPC) demands a cutting-edge hardware infrastructure capable of handling unprecedented data loads. To overcome these challenges and usher in a new era of performance, Rambus is proud to announce the launch of our PCI Express® (PCIe®) 7.0 IP portfolio, encompassing a comprehensive suite of IP solutions including:

PCIe 7.0 Controller designed to deliver the high bandwidth, low latency, and robust performance required for next-generation AI and HPC applications

PCIe 7.0 Retimer for highly-optimized, low-latency data path for signal regeneration

PCIe 7.0 Multi-port Switch that is physically aware to support numerous architectures

XpressAGENTTM to enable customers to rapidly bring-up first silicon

“The burgeoning landscape of data center chip manufacturers, driven by the emergence of novel data center architectures, necessitates the availability of high-performance interface IP solutions to foster a robust and thriving ecosystem,” said Neeraj Paliwal, SVP & GM of Silicon IP at Rambus. “The Rambus PCIe 7.0 IP portfolio addresses this challenge by delivering unparalleled bandwidth, low latency, and security features. These components work together to provide a seamless, high-performance solution that meets the rigorous demands of AI and HPC applications.”

Rambus PCIe 7.0 Controller IP key features include:

Supports PCIe 7.0 specification including 128 GT/s data rate

Implementation of low-latency Forward Error Correction (FEC) for link robustness

Supports fixed-sized FLITs that enable high-bandwidth efficiency

Backward compatible to PCIe 6.0, 5.0, 4.0, etc.

State-of-the-art security with an IDE engine

Supports AMBA AXI interconnect

PCIe 7.0 Controller IP Block Diagram

Rambus PCIe 7.0 Retimer IP key features include:

Supports PCIe 7.0 specification x2 to x16 lanes

Pre-integrated Xpress Agent debug analysis IP

Highly-configurable equalization algorithms with adaptive behaviors

Power modes and intelligent clock gating to best manage controller IP

PCIe 7.0 Retimer IP Block Diagram

Rambus PCIe 7.0 Switch IP key features include:

Highly scalable up to 32 ports configurable external or internal endpoints

Physically aware to account for port placements across large die

Superior performance through non-blocking architecture

Allows seamless migration from FPGA prototyping design to ASIC/SoC production design with the same RTL

PCIe 7.0 Switch Block Diagram

Rambus PCIe XpressAGENT key features include:

Non-intrusive, intelligent, in-IP debug/logic analyzer for PCIe Controller, Retimer and Switch IP enabling rapid first-silicon bring-up

Integrates with any PIPE compliant SerDes

Provides unified access to PHY, MAC and Link Layers locally or remotely via a CPU-agnostic API

Provides pre-emptive monitoring and diagnosis via remote access for infield products

In addition to the PCIe IP portfolio, Rambus also offers industry-leading interface IP for HBM, CXL, GDDR, LPDDR, and MIPI. For more information, visit www.rambus.com/interface-ip.





