QuickLogic Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator IP and USMAG Alliance Programs

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2024 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, ruggedized FPGAs and endpoint AI solutions, announced today it has joined Intel Foundry's Accelerator IP and USMAG (US Military/Aerospace/Government) Alliances. These collaborations will result in QuickLogic's eFPGA Hard IP technology availability on Intel Foundry's state-of-the-art process technologies that meet the Performance, Power and Area requirements needed by Intel Foundry customers.

QuickLogic's inclusion in Intel Foundry Accelerator IP and USMAG Alliances, marks a significant milestone in the company's strategic growth plan. Driven by customer demand, QuickLogic will use its proprietary Australis IP Generator to deliver customer-definable eFPGA Hard IP cores optimized for the Intel 18A process.

QuickLogic has over three decades of experience in the Programmable Logic industry and has shipped over 50 million devices to a broad range of customers, supporting consumer, industrial, aerospace, and defense applications. When combined with QuickLogic's Australis eFPGA Hard IP Generator and open-source eFPGA User Tools, QuickLogic has the unique ability to deliver optimized eFPGA Hard IP cores based on customer-defined LUT density, embedded Block RAM, embedded DSP blocks and operating environments – all without compromising time-to-market.

"QuickLogic's expertise in eFPGA Hard IP solutions and sophisticated open-source user tools are well suited for our Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance," said Suk Lee, VP & GM of Ecosystem Technology Office, Intel Foundry. "By leveraging our advanced foundry capabilities, QuickLogic can enhance the performance and scalability of their eFPGA Hard IP, accelerating deployment across diverse applications."

"We are proud to become a partner in the Intel Foundry IP and USMAG Alliance Programs," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic Corporation. "This extends our commitment to provide companies, from the Defense Industrial Base to Consumer, Communications and Industrial markets with customized eFPGA Hard IP optimized for the state-of-the-art process technologies offered by Intel Foundry."

About the Australis eFPGA IP Generator

QuickLogic's Australis eFPGA Hard IP Generator provides an easy, highly automated way to define and implement customer-defined eFPGA Hard IP in a time-efficient way. Australis supports eFPGA Hard IP customizations including various LUT densities, Block RAM configurations, embedded DSP block configurations, as well as support for a variety of operating environments. This automated, standard cell approach enables customized cores to be delivered much more quickly and at substantially lower cost than full custom eFPGA implementation to support a wide range of use cases, changing market conditions, evolving standards, and quickly adapt to algorithm changes for AI/ML hardware acceleration.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.





