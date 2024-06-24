Ventana CEO to Deliver a Keynote at RISC-V Summit Europe

Veyron Solution — World’s Highest Performance Data RISC-V Processor and Platform — Will Be Showcased Throughout Event

CUPERTINO, Calif. – June 24, 2024 – Ventana Micro Systems Inc., provider of the highest performance RISC-V processors, today announced its Founder and CEO, Balaji Baktha, will provide a keynote speech at the RISC-V Summit Europe being held June 24-28 in Munich.

Ventana’s Veyron is a fully featured standards-based modular, scalable platform with customer innovation capabilities. To learn more about how Veyron is allowing customers to build high-performance AI applications — in addition to data center, automotive, 5G, and client applications — by setting new benchmarks for performance, efficiency, and scalability.

“The Veyron innovations represent a significant advancement in our ability to deliver highest-performing, scalable solutions for the most demanding applications,” said Baktha. "Our solutions, available as chiplets or IP, provide unmatched flexibility, enabling rapid deployment and performance optimization for any AI application.”

The RISC-V Summit Europe is the premier event that connects European leaders from industry, government, research, academia, and ecosystem support to accelerate the future of RISC-V innovation.

Ventana RISC-V Summit Europe Sessions:

KEYNOTE: "RISC-V Adoption: Powered by AI" — Balaji Baktha on Wednesday, June 26 at 09:30

"KVM Device Assignment for Virtual Machines Using the RISC-V IOMMU" — Andrew Jones, Principal Software Engineer at Ventana Micro on Wednesday, June 26 at 11:10

"GCC 14 RISC-V Vectorization Improvements and Future Work" — Robin Dapp, Software Engineer at Ventana Micro on Wednesday, June 26 at 12:00

Veyron Features Include:

Significant Performance and Efficiency Improvement: Veyron brings up to 40% improvement in performance through microarchitecture enhancements.

Strengthened Ecosystem: Partnership with the RISE ecosystem initiative provides better developer support, facilitating ease of deployment for open, scalable, and versatile solutions.

Time and Cost Reduction: Veyron leverages Ventana's tried-and-tested chiplet solutions, reducing development costs by up to 75% and accelerating time to market by up to two years.

Domain Specific Acceleration: Ventana’s Domain Specific Accelerator technology enhances workload efficiency across the entire data center infrastructure, fostering customer innovation and differentiation.

Accompanying the Veyron solution is Ventana's Software Development Kit (SDK), featuring a complete suite of software tools and building blocks, pre-validated on the Veyron RISC-V platform. This ensures a seamless development experience for users.





