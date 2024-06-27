Faraday Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance to Target Advanced Applications

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- June 27, 2024 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leader in ASIC design services and IP solutions, announces joining the Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services, marking a significant milestone in advancing ASIC design solutions for next-generation applications, including artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and AI-enabled vehicle. This participation in the alliance underscores a shared commitment to innovation and customer success.

Since its establishment in 1993, Faraday has been at the forefront, offering an extensive range of ASIC services, from frontend to backend development, aimed at empowering customers to realize their device performance and cost objectives. In addition, the company offers a robust Business Continuity Plan and system management, ensuring long-term supply guarantees for ASICs. Faraday has also earned acclaim for its expertise in IP design and utilization, providing value-added IP service such as SoC/subsystem integration, IP customization, and IP hardening.

“We are glad to be a part of Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance,” said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday. “Intel Foundry's leading-edge RibbonFET process and innovative 2.5D/3D-IC packaging solutions for new-generation multi-tile chips align perfectly with our capability and resource commitment to excellence. This collaboration enables us to expand our service portfolio, catering to customers targeting advanced applications.”

“Our collaboration with Faraday is poised to expedite the realization of silicon-product concepts into successful production,” said Suk Lee, VP & GM of Ecosystem Technology Office, Intel Foundry. “Faraday's flexible business models across various stages of ASIC development, including Spec-in to GDS-in design, verification, implementation, and OSAT services, facilitates seamless end-to-end co-development and empowers the creation of next-generation custom SoC products.”

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is dedicated to the mission of benefiting humanity and upholding sustainable values in every IC it handles. The company offers a comprehensive range of ASIC solutions, including total 3DIC packaging, Neoverse CSS design, FPGA-Go-ASIC, and design implementation services. Furthermore, its extensive silicon IP portfolio encompasses a wide array of offerings, such as I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and SerDes. For further details, visit www.faraday-tech.com





