Creating a Center of Excellence for IC Design

By Kevin Koh, Faraday Vietnam

EETimes (June 28, 2024)

Amidst the recent, intense discussion of semiconductor supply chains, one key element is often overlooked: the need for alternative sources of design expertise. Traditionally, an advanced system-on-chip (SoC) design is achievable in only a few geographic clusters of expertise formed around an outstanding university engineering model—and thriving symbiotically with it.

However, the demand for advanced chip designs is outgrowing the capacities of these legacy clusters, as skilled engineers are scarce. Meanwhile, global trade uncertainties are pressuring organizations to diversify or near-shore their supply chains. Additionally, the escalating demand for innovative new IC designs for AI, edge devices and data centers intensified the global need for more chip designers.

Click here to read more ...













