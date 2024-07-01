Creating a Center of Excellence for IC Design
By Kevin Koh, Faraday Vietnam
EETimes (June 28, 2024)
Amidst the recent, intense discussion of semiconductor supply chains, one key element is often overlooked: the need for alternative sources of design expertise. Traditionally, an advanced system-on-chip (SoC) design is achievable in only a few geographic clusters of expertise formed around an outstanding university engineering model—and thriving symbiotically with it.
However, the demand for advanced chip designs is outgrowing the capacities of these legacy clusters, as skilled engineers are scarce. Meanwhile, global trade uncertainties are pressuring organizations to diversify or near-shore their supply chains. Additionally, the escalating demand for innovative new IC designs for AI, edge devices and data centers intensified the global need for more chip designers.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Faraday Technology Corp. Hot IP
Related News
- ELECTRA IC Marks a Decade of Design and Verification Excellence at CES 2024
- Faraday Supplies 28eHV Memory Compilers for Mobile OLED Display Driver IC
- Synopsys Expands Center of Excellence with Infineon to Deliver Virtualizer Development Kit for AURIX TC4x Automotive Microcontroller
- Synopsys Establishes Center of Excellence with STMicroelectronics to Speed Development of Automotive Electronic Systems
- Synopsys and NXP Extend Multiyear Automotive Center of Excellence Collaboration for NXP S32 Automotive Processing Platform
Breaking News
- STMicroelectronics restructures for the AI age
- Altair Signs Agreement to Acquire Metrics Design Automation Inc. Expands Footprint in EDA Industry
- Arteris Joins Russell 2000® Index
- Creating a Center of Excellence for IC Design
- Lattice Introduces New Secure Control FPGA Family with Advanced Crypto-Agility and Hardware Root of Trust
Most Popular
- Cadence Expands System IP Portfolio with Network on Chip to Optimize Electronic System Connectivity
- Tenstorrent To Offer AI Workstation For Developers
- X-Silicon Introduces the World's First Vulkan Driver Implementation for RISC-V, Enabling an entire Ecosystem of 3D Graphics, AI and Compute for Low-Power, Mobile, Edge and IOT Devices
- Semidynamics releases Tensor Unit efficiency data for its new All-In-One AI IP
- Faraday Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance to Target Advanced Applications