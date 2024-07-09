MIPI C-PHY / D-PHY Combo IP (4.5Gbps) and CSI Tx Controller IP Cores, to meet the highest standards of performance and reliability for a wide range of applications

Munich -- July 9, 2024 – T2M-IP, a global leader in semiconductor IP solutions, proudly announces the launch of its comprehensive MIPI Camera IP Solution, featuring customizable MIPI C-PHY / D-PHY Combo IP and CSI Tx Controller IP Cores. This cutting-edge solution is designed to meet the evolving needs of the semiconductor industry, providing unmatched flexibility and performance across popular technology foundries.

Innovative Customization for Diverse Applications

The new MIPI Camera IP Solution from T2M-IP offers extensive customization capabilities, allowing for tailored configurations that address the specific requirements of various applications. MIPI CD-PHY Tx and CSI Tx Controller IP Cores are designed to seamlessly integrate with the latest technology nodes such as 5nm, 7nm, 12nm ensuring high efficiency and optimal performance for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications.

Addressing Market Demand with Advanced Technology

The current market landscape is witnessing an unprecedented surge in demand for high-performance, low-power camera solutions, driven by the rapid proliferation of smart devices, autonomous vehicles, and IoT applications. T2M-IP's latest offering is a direct response to this demand, providing a robust and scalable solution that meets the stringent requirements of modern camera systems.

At T2M-IP, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to meet the dynamic needs of our customers, Our Mature MIPI Camera IP Solution with customizable MIPI CD-PHY Tx and CSI Tx Controller IP Cores is a testament to our dedication to delivering high-quality, reliable IP solutions that enable our customers to stay ahead in a competitive market.

Overcoming Challenges with Expertise and Innovation

The semiconductor industry is constantly evolving, presenting new challenges that require innovative solutions. T2M-IP has consistently demonstrated its ability to navigate these challenges through a combination of deep industry expertise and a relentless focus on research and development. The new MIPI Camera IP Solution is designed to address key challenges such as power efficiency, data integrity, and seamless integration, ensuring that customers can deploy advanced camera systems with confidence.

Meeting Future Demands with Strategic Approach

T2M-IP's strong partnerships with leading technology foundries play a crucial role in the successful deployment of its IP solutions. These collaborations enable T2M-IP to leverage the latest advancements in semiconductor manufacturing, ensuring that its customers benefit from cutting-edge technology and superior performance.

About T2M-IP

T2M-IP is a global provider of semiconductor IP solutions, offering a wide range of IP cores for various applications, including wireless communication, automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial automation. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, T2M-IP delivers IP solutions that empower its customers to achieve their design goals and accelerate time-to-market.

For more information about T2M-IP's MIPI Camera IP Solution and other offerings, please visit www.t-2-m.com.





