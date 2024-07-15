Advanced MIPI DSI Tx & Rx Controller IP Cores: Low-Power, Cost-Effective Solutions for Modern Display SoCs

July 15, 2024 --Munich – T2MIP, a leading provider of semiconductor IP cores, has announced the immediate availability of their partner's advanced MIPI DSI Tx and Rx Controller IP core solutions. These cost-effective, low-power solutions are approved by the MIPI Alliance and provide a high-performance interface for SoCs, application processors, and peripheral devices in mobile, automotive, AI, and IoT sectors. This release highlights T2M-IP's commitment to delivering vendor-proven, high-performance solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the electronics industry.

MIPI DSI Tx and Rx (Mobile Industry Processor Interface Display Serial Interface) Controller IP Core from T2M-IP has been updated to offer a range of versions, each optimized for specific performance requirements and applications.

MIPI DSI v3.0 Controller IP Core delivers speeds up to 3.5 Gbps per data lane, targeting premium smartphones, professional-grade monitors, and 4K/8K UHD TVs. It offers top-tier performance with support for up to 4 data lanes, delivering exceptional display quality and ultra-fast data transfer rates, suitable for cutting-edge display technologies.

MIPI DSI v2.0 Controller IP Core achieves speeds up to 2.5 Gbps per data lane and is ideal for high-end smartphones, advanced tablets, and VR/AR devices. This version significantly improves speed, supporting up to 4 data lanes, making it suitable for applications demanding high-resolution displays and fast refresh rates.

MIPI DSI v1.1 Controller IP Core provides speeds up to 1.5 Gbps per data lane, targeting mid-range smartphones, tablets, and automotive infotainment systems. It features enhanced speed and additional data lane support (up to 4 lanes) for higher-resolution displays and more responsive interfaces.

MIPI DSI v1.0 Controller IP Core offers speeds up to 1 Gbps per data lane and is targeted at basic mobile displays, entry-level tablets, and other consumer electronics requiring moderate display performance. It supports up to 2 data lanes, providing an effective solution for entry-level display needs.

Our ability to customize the MIPI DSI Tx and Rx IP Core versions demonstrates our dedication to meeting and exceeding customer expectations. By offering tailored performance, application-specific enhancements, and comprehensive support, T2M-IP ensures that its solutions are perfectly aligned with the unique needs of each customer, paving the way for successful product development and market-success.



In addition to the high-speed MIPI DSI Tx and Rx Controller IP cores, T2M's extensive silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes a wide range of interface solutions. This portfolio features USB, HDMI, Display Port, DDR, MIPI (CSI, Soundwire, I3C), 10/100/1000 Ethernet, programmable SerDes, SD/eMMC, Analog IPs, and more.

T2M-IP continues to provide vendor-proven IP core solutions, ensuring compatibility and reliability across a wide range of platforms. Each version of the MIPI DSI Tx and Rx Controller IP Core undergoes rigorous testing and validation to meet the highest industry standards, ensuring seamless integration with a focus on high performance, low power consumption, and industry standards compliance, T2M's silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio offers versatile and reliable solutions for next-generation electronic devices. Please visit: www.t-2-m.com





