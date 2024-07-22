Die-to-Die, High Bandwidth Interconnect PHY in TSMC (N7, N5)
Source Photonics Licenses 800G Transceiver Module Designs from Intel
West Hills, CA – July 22, 2024 – Source Photonics and Intel have entered into a licensing agreement that allows Source Photonics to utilize Intel’s 800G transceiver designs, including Intel’s silicon photonics chipset, to immediately enable 800G OSFP transceivers for large-scale data center and AI infrastructure deployments. This silicon photonics-based solution, together with Source Photonics’ in-house EML-based 800G transceiver modules, provides customers with access to two separate 800G designs and manufacturing lines within one company, offering increased supply chain security and higher volume capacity.
“We are excited about this collaboration with Intel,” said John Wang, CEO of Source Photonics. “Our proven transceiver manufacturing expertise, combined with the high-volume, highly reliable silicon photonics technology from Intel, will create enormous value for our customers.”
“This collaboration between Intel and Source Photonics to leverage our transceiver design IP and bring to market products using Intel’s silicon photonics chipset is a validation of our new strategy,” said Amit Nagra, VP/GM, Integrated Photonics Solutions at Intel. “As we build upon our strong track record of silicon photonics shipments of over 8 million units to date and continue to develop new silicon photonics technology and products for the data center market, collaborations such as this become increasingly relevant.”
About Source Photonics
Source Photonics is a leading global provider of advanced technology solutions for communications and data connectivity. We add value to our customers by developing next-generation solutions that enable their growth by meeting the rapidly increasing demands of cloud infrastructure, wireless communications, routing, and fiber-to-the-premises applications worldwide. Source Photonics was ranked 9th globally among optics transceiver manufacturers in 2023 and ranked 4th and 3rd for 400G transceiver shipments in Q4 2023 and Q1 2024 respectively. Please visit our website for more information.
