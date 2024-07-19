Samsung Slows Opening of Texas Fab Despite CHIPS Stimulus

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (July 16, 2024)

Samsung has slowed the ramp of its new fab in Taylor, Texas, despite the Department of Commerce (DoC) conditionally awarding the company a $6.6 billion stimulus package under the CHIPS Act. The DoC told EE Times that the subsidies for Samsung and other CHIPS Act winners are not final yet.

On April 15, the DoC and Samsung signed a non-binding agreement providing up to $6.4 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS Act to help revive chipmaking in the U.S. During a quarterly results announcement on April 30, Samsung said that it delayed the production start for the Taylor fab project from the second half of 2024 to “maybe 2026.”

Click here to read more ...







