Samsung Slows Opening of Texas Fab Despite CHIPS Stimulus
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (July 16, 2024)
Samsung has slowed the ramp of its new fab in Taylor, Texas, despite the Department of Commerce (DoC) conditionally awarding the company a $6.6 billion stimulus package under the CHIPS Act. The DoC told EE Times that the subsidies for Samsung and other CHIPS Act winners are not final yet.
On April 15, the DoC and Samsung signed a non-binding agreement providing up to $6.4 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS Act to help revive chipmaking in the U.S. During a quarterly results announcement on April 30, Samsung said that it delayed the production start for the Taylor fab project from the second half of 2024 to “maybe 2026.”
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Samsung Selects Texas as Site for $17 Billion Fab
- Samsung to spend $1.9 billion on logic fab, says report
- IBM, Samsung and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Set for Fab Synchronization to Produce Advanced Chips Based on 28nm Process Technology with STMicroelectronics
- TSMC Arizona and U.S. Department of Commerce Announce up to US$6.6 Billion in Proposed CHIPS Act Direct Funding, the Company Plans Third Leading-Edge Fab in Phoenix
- Chiplet Interconnect Pioneer Eliyan Closes $60 Million Series B Funding Round, Co-led by Samsung Catalyst Fund and Tiger Global Management to Address Most Pressing Challenge in Development of Generative AI Chips
Breaking News
- Faraday Adds Video Interface IP to Support All Advanced Planar Nodes on UMC Platform
- JEDEC Unveils Plans for DDR5 MRDIMM and LPDDR6 CAMM Standards to Propel High-Performance Computing and AI
- U.S.-China Tech War Likely to Escalate, Analysts Say
- TSMC Reports Second Quarter EPS of NT$9.56
- Source Photonics Licenses 800G Transceiver Module Designs from Intel
Most Popular
- China's EDA startup X-Epic forced to lay off staff, says report
- RISC-V Shows Ambitious Prospects in Europe
- U.S.-China Tech War Likely to Escalate, Analysts Say
- Samsung Slows Opening of Texas Fab Despite CHIPS Stimulus
- JEDEC Unveils Plans for DDR5 MRDIMM and LPDDR6 CAMM Standards to Propel High-Performance Computing and AI