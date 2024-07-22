MIPI C-D Combo PHY and DSI Controller IP Cores, Silicon Proven, Immediate licensing at a Competitive Price for Your Next Project

T2MIP delivers cost-effective, low-power semiconductor solutions for mobile, automotive, AI, and IoT applications.

July 22, 2024, Munich – T2MIP, a leading provider of semiconductor IP cores, has announced the immediate availability of their partner's MIPI C-D Combo PHY and DSI Controller IP cores solutions. These cost-effective, low-power solutions are approved by the MIPI Alliance and provide a high-performance interface for SoCs, application processors, and peripheral devices in mobile, automotive, AI, and IoT sectors. This release highlights T2M-IP's commitment to delivering vendor-proven, high-performance solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the semiconductor industry.

The market for MIPI C-D Combo PHY and DSI Controller IP cores is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for high-performance display technologies in various applications. These solutions are crucial in delivering superior performance and reliability in display-related technologies, making them indispensable for modern electronics.

T2MIP is at the forefront of this market, providing customers with mature, proven solutions that meet the highest industry standards. By licensing these advanced IP cores, T2MIP ensures that customers receive robust and reliable technology for their projects. The MIPI C-D Combo PHY and DSI Controller IP cores are particularly valued for their superb performance, making them a perfect fit for any upcoming project requiring high-quality display capabilities.

MIPI C-D Combo PHY and DSI Controller IP cores support high data rates up to 2.5 Gbps per lane for D-PHY and up to 10 Gbps for C-PHY. They are optimized for low power consumption, making them ideal for mobile and battery-operated devices. With support for multi-lane configurations (1 to 4 lanes), they offer increased bandwidth and flexibility. These cores are compatible with CSI-2 2.0, and other MIPI specifications, ensuring comprehensive protocol support. They include advanced error detection and correction mechanisms for robust data integrity and are scalable to various process nodes, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of SoCs. Designed for seamless integration, they have minimal impact on existing system architecture and are fully compliant with MIPI Alliance standards, ensuring interoperability with other MIPI-compliant devices.

In addition to the high-speed MIPI C-D Combo PHY and DSI Controller IP cores, T2M's extensive silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes a wide range of interface solutions. This portfolio features USB, HDMI, Display Port, DDR, MIPI (CSI, Soundwire, I3C), 10/100/1000 Ethernet, programmable SerDes, SD/eMMC, Analog IPs, and more.

About Us: T2M-IP continues to deliver vendor-proven IP core solutions, is committed to offering competitive pricing on all their products, ensuring accessibility for customers at a global level. ensuring compatibility and reliability across a wide range of platforms. Each version of the MIPI C-D Combo PHY & CSI Controller IP Cores undergoes rigorous testing and validation to meet the highest industry standards. Focusing on high performance, low power consumption, and industry standards compliance, T2MIP's silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio offers versatile and reliable solutions for next-generation electronic devices. For more information, please visit www.t-2-m.com.





