Consult Red Announces Strategic Partnership with CAST, Inc.

Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey — August 6, 2024 – Consult Red, a leading technology consultancy specialising in intelligent connected devices, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with CAST Inc., a renowned provider of silicon intellectual property (IP) cores.

This partnership will combine Consult Red's technical expertise and innovative engineering approaches with CAST's proven IP core solutions to address the evolving needs of the technology market in a range of sectors.

An early example of this collaboration saw Consult Red propose the use of a CAST IP core as a critical component in a solution to deliver high-quality, high-definition, low-latency compressed video over long-distance copper cable for specialised markets.

CAST has more than 30 years of experience in providing high-quality, cost-effective IP cores and backing them with industry-leading support. Thousands of CAST customers have successfully shipped billions of units in the automotive, industrial, defence, computer, consumer, and other markets. Their offerings include:

Processor IP Cores: RISC-V and 8051 families for low-power embedded systems, including Functional Safety.

Compression IP Cores: Advanced solutions for data, image, and video compression to optimise bandwidth and storage.

Interface IP Cores: Automotive Ethernet, TCP/UDPIP, and MIPI interfaces to enable effective connectivity.

Peripheral IP Cores: Controllers for efficient memory and communication peripherals.

Security IP Cores: Encryption and SoC security solutions for robust data protection.

Nikos Zervas, CEO CAST, said:

"CAST and Consult Red are in perfect alignment in striving to give customers innovative, efficient, cost-effective solutions that satisfy real-world problems with high quality and low risk. The coupling of CAST IP with Consult Red’s engineering vision and system development expertise will yield remarkable results in every customer project.”

Rahul Mehra, CTO Consult Red, said:

“We are very pleased to join forces with CAST. This partnership cements our ability to support our customers from chip to cloud, implementing solutions spanning customised FPGA hardware, software, and cloud systems to optimally realise state-of-the-art solutions.”

About CAST

Computer Aided Software Technologies Inc. (CAST) is a silicon IP provider founded in 1993. CAST’s ASIC and FPGA IP product line includes microcontrollers and processors; compression engines for data, images, and video; interfaces for automotive, aerospace, and other applications; various common peripheral devices; and comprehensive SoC security modules. All conform to CAST’s strict quality standards for design verification and productization. Together with CAST’s responsive technical support, this ensures that designers using IP from CAST enjoy A Better IP Experience. Learn more by visiting www.cast-inc.com.

About Consult Red

Consult Red is a leading technology consultancy celebrated for over two decades of innovation and excellence and proudly owned by its employees. A global team of 200 passionate professionals operates in the UK, USA, Poland, and India, serving as trusted partners to the world's foremost media, telecommunications, and industrial IoT brands.

Expertise in intelligent connected devices and systems has solidified Consult Red’s position as a technology pioneer with innovative solutions in over 50 million households worldwide. Explore the future of innovation with Consult Red as your trusted guide.

Discover more at consult.red.





