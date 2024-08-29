Resiltech and Andes Technology Announce Collaboration to Deliver Advanced STL Solutions for Andes Automotive-Grade RISC-V Processor IP

Pontedera, Italy and Hsinchu, Taiwan – Aug 29th, 2024 – Resiltech, a renowned provider of comprehensive security and safety solutions and services, and Andes Technology, a leading supplier of high-performance, low-power RISC-V processor IP are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration to deliver advanced Software Test Library (STL) solutions for Andes’ automotive-grade RISC-V processor IP.

This partnership combines Andes Technology’s expertise in delivering cutting-edge RISC-V processor IP with Resiltech’s proven track record in developing robust STL solutions. Together, they aim to enhance the safety and reliability of automotive electronic systems.

The collaboration will focus on enabling Resiltech to develop advanced STL that can perform safety diagnostic analysis against Andes automotive-grade processor IP line-up. The combined offerings from both companies ensure rigorous fault detection and mitigation, providing automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers with reliable and safe processor solutions.

Resiltech’s STLs are designed to streamline the safety certification process of the target system providing a pre-certified product specifically tailored for the target silicon without the need of any additional activities, an easy and fast SW integration strategy and additional ad-hoc support for the system safety integration.

Andes is committed to delivering functionally safe automotive RISC-V IP, having achieved company-wide ISO-26262 ASIL-D compliance for systematic development process in 2020. Since then, Andes has released the 25-SE series processors, including the N25F-SE and D25F-SE, which have achieved ASIL-B full compliance and gained over a dozen customer projects. Some customers have already entered mass production and also achieved SoC level ISO-26262 compliance leveraging Andes’ work products. Furthermore, the company plans to release the D45-SE and D23-SE processors including ISO-26262 certification in the coming months, targeting ASIL-D full compliance.

“We are thrilled to partner with Resiltech to bring enhanced safety features to our automotive-grade RISC-V IP,” said Samuel Chiang, marketing director of Andes Technology. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing our customers with the most advanced and reliable solutions for automotive applications.”

Francesco Rossi, Safety Solution Director of Resiltech, added, “Our expertise in STL development complements Andes Technology’s innovative processor IP. Together, we are set to provide the automotive industry with a comprehensive solution that not only meets but exceeds the stringent safety requirements of modern vehicles.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing the safety of automotive electronic systems, paving the way for the next generation of smart and safe vehicles.

About Andes Technology

Nineteen years in business and a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is a publicly-listed company (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099) and a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit Out-of-Order processors with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar, automotive and/or multi/many-core capabilities. By the end of 2023, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has surpassed 14 billion. For more information, please visit https://www.andestech.com . Follow Andes on LinkedIn, Twitter, Bilibili and YouTube!

About Resiltech

ResilTech is a company providing state-of-the-art solutions and services in safety and security with its 15+ years of experience gained supporting customers operating in Critical Systems. In addition, the company integrates industrial expertise with research and development skills developed while constantly joining, since its foundation, national and international R&D projects. The company is a worldwide leading provider of Software Test Libraries (STLs) for a variety of processing nodes and it is now positioning itself as the reference provider of STLs for the RISC-V ecosystem. For more information, please visit http://www.resiltech.com.





