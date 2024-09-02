Advanced USB 3.0 IP in 22nm boasting a very low power ULP and ULL Technology Licensed to Over 10 Global Customers

September 2, 2024 -- T2M-IP, specialist in semiconductor IP solutions, is excited to announce that its state-of-the-art USB 3.0 IP, developed in the 22nm ULP (Ultra Low Power) and ULL (Ultra Low Leakage) process technologies, has been successfully licensed to over 10 customers worldwide in the past two years. This achievement highlights the growing market demand for advanced, energy-efficient, and space-saving IP solutions.

The USB 3.0 IP is silicon-proven, and production proven in both 22ULP and 22ULL processes, delivering exceptional performance and reliability. This IP solution is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern electronic devices, offering a complete and integrated PHY and Controller solution that maximizes efficiency and minimizes power consumption. Some key Features of our IP that provide an upper hand in different applications include:

Enhanced Power Efficiency : Leveraging the 22nm ULP and ULL processes, the USB 3.0 IP is engineered for ultra-low power consumption. This makes it ideal for battery-powered and energy-sensitive applications, ensuring prolonged device operation without sacrificing performance.

: Leveraging the 22nm ULP and ULL processes, the USB 3.0 IP is engineered for ultra-low power consumption. This makes it ideal for battery-powered and energy-sensitive applications, ensuring prolonged device operation without sacrificing performance. High-Speed Data Transfer : The USB 3.0 IP supports data transfer rates of up to 5 Gbps, enabling fast and efficient communication between devices. This high-speed capability is crucial for applications that require rapid data processing, such as high-definition video streaming and large file transfers.

: The USB 3.0 IP supports data transfer rates of up to 5 Gbps, enabling fast and efficient communication between devices. This high-speed capability is crucial for applications that require rapid data processing, such as high-definition video streaming and large file transfers. Compact Design with Low Area PHY : The USB 3.0 PHY is optimized for a small silicon footprint, making it perfect for space-constrained designs. Its compact nature allows for integration into a wide variety of devices, from portable electronics to embedded systems, without compromising on performance.

: The is optimized for a small silicon footprint, making it perfect for space-constrained designs. Its compact nature allows for integration into a wide variety of devices, from portable electronics to embedded systems, without compromising on performance. Robust Signal Integrity : The USB 3.0 IP features advanced signal integrity mechanisms, ensuring reliable data transmission even in noisy environments. This is particularly beneficial in automotive, industrial, and other mission-critical applications where data accuracy is paramount.

: The USB 3.0 IP features advanced signal integrity mechanisms, ensuring reliable data transmission even in noisy environments. This is particularly beneficial in automotive, industrial, and other mission-critical applications where data accuracy is paramount. Highly Configurable Controller: The USB 3.0 Controller is designed for flexibility, allowing for extensive customization to meet specific application requirements. This configurability ensures that the IP can be tailored to optimize power, performance, and area according to the unique demands of each project.

Proudly serving our customers globally with the USB 3.0 IP, the combination of low power consumption, high-speed performance, and compact design made for an ideal choice for a wide range of applications. We are committed to providing innovative IP solutions that help our customers achieve their design goals with efficiency and reliability.

The USB 3.0 IP in 22nm is part of T2M's extensive portfolio of semiconductor IPs, designed to accelerate time-to-market while ensuring high performance and low power consumption which includes, includes PCIe, HDMI, Display Port, MIPI, DDR, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, V by One, programmable SerDes, SD/eMMCs, and many more Controllers with matching PHYs, available in major Fabs in process nodes as small as 7nm. On request, they can also be ported to other foundries and cutting-edge process nodes.

Immediate licensing Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are immediately available for licensing as stand-alone IP Cores or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. Please submit a request / MailTo for more information on licensing options and pricing.

About T2M: T2M-IP is a global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies to allow faster development of your Wearables, IOT, Automotives, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB, and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit www.t-2-m.com.





