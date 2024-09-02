Intel considers foundry split, fab cancellations
By Peter Clarke , eeNews Europe (September 1, 2024)
Intel is considering its strategic options around its manufacturing unit known as Intel Foundry, according to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources.
The main issue focuses on splitting the company between its processor product business and manufacturing and then spinning off the manufacturing operation. At the same time the loss-making company may have to consider cancelling wafer fab projects, Bloomberg reported.
