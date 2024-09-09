Semidynamics on major recruitment drive for RISC-V software engineers

Also recruiting for engineers to produce test chips

Barcelona, Spain – September 9, 2024. Semidynamics, the European RISC-V custom core AI specialist, is on a major recruitment drive for a wide range of engineers from junior to senior at its Barcelona HQ. The company has grown from 40 at the beginning of this year to 90 and aims to have 120 by the beginning of 2025.

Roger Espasa, Semidynamics’ CEO, explained, “Our innovative All-In-One AI IP has brought in a large number of enquiries and, because we offer a customisation service, we are bringing on more RISC-V software engineers at a rate of three to four per month to ensure this runs smoothly and are looking for more. In addition, as an exciting next step in the evolution of the company, we will be making test chips using our All-In-One AI IP so we are now recruiting for a new set of engineers that we need for Verification, Front End, DfT, NoC design, etc.”

Pedro Marcuello, Semidynamics’ IP Director, “Full details of all vacancies can be found on our website https://semidynamics.com/en/hiring. In addition, it is a vital part of our company philosophy to support learning so we help undergraduates gain valuable hands-on experience with us through our Student Internship Program whilst studying for their degree. We also have a Masters Program that enables graduates to do their Master’s Thesis whilst learning on real projects and being paid at the same time! There are few things more rewarding than sharing knowledge and mentoring people to seeing them grow in first class engineers.”

