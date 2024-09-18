Alphawave Semi to Showcase Latest Advances in AI Connectivity IP at ECOC 2024
Demonstrations highlighting leadership in PCIe over Optics, Ethernet, PCIe and UCIe SerDes on 3nm TSMC CoWoS packaging. Dr. Tony Chan Carusone to present workshop on I/O for AI clusters.
LONDON, United Kingdom, and TORONTO, Canada – September 18, 2024 - Alphawave Semi (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world’s technology infrastructure, will showcase the latest advances in AI and connectivity IP at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC).
Taking place this year in Frankfurt, ECOC is Europe's leading optical communications conference, with experts from academia, research and industry in attendance celebrating its 50th anniversary.
At the conference and its accompanying exhibition, Alphawave Semi will conduct demonstrations of its connectivity IP solutions at its booth (#B115), as well as collaborations with partners.
These will include:
- First live demonstration of its 24Gb/s UCIe D2D subsystem in TSMC's 3nm CoWoS Advanced Packaging Demonstration
- Showcase of its 128 GT/s Optical PCIe Demonstration with Innolight LPO
- Demonstration of Alphawave Semi’s 128 GT/s Electrical PCIe Demonstration with Samtec High Density Interconnect will also be on display at the Samtec stand (#D2), showing the feasibility of high performance SerDes with high density connectors tailored for GPU-GPU connections
- Energy Efficient Accelerator Card - I/O Chiplet, Compute Chiplet, UCIe and HBM Subsystems with Lessengers and TE Future Connectivity
- Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF), holding demonstrations that showcase the interoperability of its connectivity IP – spanning chiplet interconnects between multiple dies, run in collaboration with TE and Lessenger, as well as a showcase of 112G SerDes and PCIe 7.0 inter-optical loopbacks on the OIF stand (#B83).
As part of the conference’s presentation series on 'Bottlenecks & Trends for AI, Cloud and HPC', Alphawave Semi's CTO, Dr. Tony Chan Carusone, will hold a workshop on I/O solutions for AI clusters. This workshop focuses on advanced AI cluster scalability issues and will outline solutions related to scale-up and scale-out architectures and the supporting hardware, plus multi-chip package scaling, reliability and redundancy requirements, thermal and cooling challenges, as well as electrical and optical I/O for pluggable optics and near-package/co-packaged optics. The workshop will take place at 5:30 p.m. on September 22.
Please visit the ECOC website to register for the webinar.
For more information on Alphawave Semi visit https://awavesemi.com.
About Alphawave Semi
Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world's technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably, and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi.com.
