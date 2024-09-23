XtremeSilica Successfully Ships First SDRAM Controller for Tapeout GF40nm
September 23, 2024 -- XtremeSilica has marked a major milestone with the successful shipment of its first SDRAM Controller for Tapeout GF40nm. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to delivering high-performance memory solutions designed for advanced semiconductor processes. The SDRAM Controller, tailored for GlobalFoundries’ 40nm technology node, offers optimal integration for low-power, high-speed applications, including IoT, automotive, and industrial solutions.
Leveraging a highly optimized design, the controller ensures efficient data transfer, reduced latency, and enhanced power efficiency, making it a suitable choice for next-generation products. The shipment signifies XtremeSilica’s growing capabilities in providing IP solutions that meet the stringent demands of modern semiconductor manufacturing.
As the first in a series of planned releases for various process nodes, this shipment highlights XtremeSilica’s leadership in SDRAM controller IP and reinforces its position as a key player in the semiconductor industry.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- The CAN XL Controller IP Core with a complete safety package is now available for immediate licensing to high-end automotive and consumer applications
- Rambus Announces Industry-First HBM4 Controller IP to Accelerate Next-Generation AI Workloads
- CAST Ships I2C/SPI Controller IP Core for Easier Serial Communication
- Arasan Announces immediate availability of its I3C Host / Device Dual Role Controller IP
- OPENEDGES Unveils UCIe Chiplet Controller IP, Expanding Design Portfolio
Breaking News
- Comcores and Extoll successfully completed the interoperability test of Comcores JESD204C IP core and Extoll SerDes PHY
- Alphawave Semi - Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024
- RAAAM Memory Technologies and NXP Semiconductors Announce Collaboration to Implement High Density On-Chip Memory
- XtremeSilica Successfully Ships First SDRAM Controller for Tapeout GF40nm
- Cryptomathic and PQShield form strategic alliance to offer PQC solutions for code signing and data protection in compliance with latest NIST and CNSA recommendations
Most Popular
- Joachim Kunkel Joins Arteris Board of Directors
- RaaS, a collaborative initiative, adopted Menta's eFPGA technology for RaaS Edge Computing platform
- SiFive Highlights Key Inflection Points Driving RISC-V Adoption for AI and Introduces Intelligence XM Series for AI Workload Acceleration
- Cadence Tensilica HiFi 5 DSPs Used in NXP's Next-Gen Audio DSP Family
- Intel and AWS Expand Strategic Collaboration, Helping Advance U.S.-Based Chip Manufacturing
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page