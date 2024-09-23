XtremeSilica Successfully Ships First SDRAM Controller for Tapeout GF40nm

September 23, 2024 -- XtremeSilica has marked a major milestone with the successful shipment of its first SDRAM Controller for Tapeout GF40nm. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to delivering high-performance memory solutions designed for advanced semiconductor processes. The SDRAM Controller, tailored for GlobalFoundries’ 40nm technology node, offers optimal integration for low-power, high-speed applications, including IoT, automotive, and industrial solutions.

Leveraging a highly optimized design, the controller ensures efficient data transfer, reduced latency, and enhanced power efficiency, making it a suitable choice for next-generation products. The shipment signifies XtremeSilica’s growing capabilities in providing IP solutions that meet the stringent demands of modern semiconductor manufacturing.

As the first in a series of planned releases for various process nodes, this shipment highlights XtremeSilica’s leadership in SDRAM controller IP and reinforces its position as a key player in the semiconductor industry.





