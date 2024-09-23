RAAAM Memory Technologies and NXP Semiconductors Announce Collaboration to Implement High Density On-Chip Memory

Petach Tikva, Israel -- September 23 , 2024 -- RAAAM Memory Technologies, a start-up company with a patented groundbreaking on-chip memory solution, announced today a collaboration with NXP Semiconductors that will help enable the creation of high density on-chip memory solutions.

“Fifty percent or more of SoC die areas can consist of embedded SRAM. However, in advanced process nodes, SRAM scaling limitations can challenge power and performance,” said Victor Wang, Vice President of Front End Innovation at NXP. “The potential benefits of RAAAM’s technology for area reduction can help increase the density in future NXP memory solutions.”

“This collaboration with NXP is a vote of confidence and a significant milestone for RAAAM,” said Robert Giterman, RAAAMTM Co-Founder and CEO. “We are confident that future NXP products using our technology will bring additional competitive edge to the market.”

About RAAAM Memory Technologies Ltd.

RAAAM has developed the most cost-effective on-chip memory technology in the semiconductor industry, providing up-to 50% area reduction and up-to 10X power reduction over high-density SRAM. RAAAM’s patented technology can be used by semiconductor companies as a drop-in replacement for SRAM in their SoCs and can be manufactured using standard CMOS processes. This solution enables larger on-chip memory capacity in a smaller silicon die size. Founded in 2021, the company is headquartered in Israel with a R&D center in Switzerland.





