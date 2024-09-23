Analog Bits to Demonstrate Power Management and Embedded Clocking and High Accuracy Sensor IP at the TSMC 2024 Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum

Sunnyvale, CA, September 23, 2024 - Analog Bits (www.analogbits.com), the industry’s leading provider of low-power mixed-signal IP (Intellectual Property) solutions will be demonstrating their newest LDO IP, Power supply droop detectors, Embedded Clock LC PLL’s, and more in TSMC N3P process at their booth at the TSMC 2024 Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum in Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, California. This demonstration is showcasing Analog Bits’ industry leading portfolio of Mixed Signal IP in advanced 3nm, 4nm, and 5nm processes. Analog Bits has also taped out their next generation N2P IPs.

“Analog Bits continues to innovate and solve harder SoC design challenges for customers designing in N3 and N2 processes which manifests as novel IP’s,” said Mahesh Tirupattur, Executive Vice President at Analog Bits. “With SoC’s increasingly multicore managing power into the cores is imperative. We have designed novel LDO macros that can be easily scaled, arrayed and shared adjacent to CPU cores and simultaneously monitoring power supply health with our detector macros allowing customers to balance power real time. It is like PLL’s that maintain clocking stability; we are now able to offer IP’s to maintain power integrity in real time. Come and see our demos and also come and sample Analog Bits 2024 holiday wine at our booth.”

When: September 25th, 2024

Location: Santa Clara Convention Center, Booth #708

Register

Resources

To learn more about Analog Bits' foundational analog IP, visit www.analogbits.com or email us at info@analogbits.com.

About Analog Bits

Founded in 1995, Analog Bits, Inc. (www.analogbits.com), is the leading supplier of mixed-signal IP with a reputation for easy and reliable integration into advanced SOCs.

Our products include precision clocking macros, Sensors, programmable interconnect solutions such as multi-protocol SERDES and programmable I/O’s.

﻿With billions of IP cores fabricated in customer silicon, from 0.35 micron to 3nm processes, Analog Bits has an outstanding heritage of "first-time-working” with foundries and IDMs.





