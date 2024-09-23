VyperCore plans 5nm RISC-V server chip and card
By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe
VyperCore in Bristol is aiming to design and sell a 5nm chip and card for the server market to accelerate existing software.
For this, VyperCore is ramping up recruitment of hardware and software engineers, looking to double its team of 17 in Bristol and Cambridge over the next few months.
“We are a processor company and we are promising a 5x speed up without changing a line of code with memory safety in hardware,” said Russell Haggar, co-founder, CEO and chair of VyperCore. “This can be inside every CPU from a toaster to a server.”
