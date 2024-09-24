Alphawave Semi and InnoLight Extend PCIe over Optics Collaboration with Demonstration of 128Gbps Gen 7.0 over Low Latency Linear Pluggable Optics at ECOC 2024

Partnership that showcased PCIe Gen6 over optics at OFC 2024 now delivers Gen7

LONDON, United Kingdom, and TORONTO, Canada – September 24, 2024 – Alphawave Semi (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world’s technology infrastructure, today announced an extension of its collaboration with InnoLight Technology, the leader in data center and AI networking optics, with a demonstration of next generation low power, low latency linear pluggable optics (LPO). Operating at 128 Gbps per lane, this demonstration showcases Alphawave Semi’s PCI Express® (PCIe®) 7.0 architecture ready SerDes PHY with InnoLight’s LPO OSFP optics, delivering key infrastructure to both data center and AI networks.

Disaggregation and the increasing demands for larger and faster scaled up AI network nodes are driving the need for faster PCIe speeds as never before. The unique combination of Alphawave Semi’s PCIe 7.0 subsystem, including its industry-leading SerDes PHY coupled with InnoLight’s best in class LPO OSFP optics are meeting the challenge for these next generation networks.

Osa Mok, Chief Marketing Officer at InnoLight, said, “We are happy with the continued collaboration between Alphawave Semi and InnoLight, which is now demonstrating 128Gbps PCIe 7.0 optical connectivity. Pairing Innolight’s low power consumption and low latency, LPO optics with Alphawave Semi’s high-performance PAM4 DSP physical layer technology, enables Cloud Service Providers to accelerate the build out of critical next generation AI data center networks.“

Tony Chan Carusone, CTO at Alphawave Semi, said, “We see our partnership with InnoLight as a key proof point that PCIe 7.0 technology over optics is a technology that is ready to support the demands of a new generation of AI and data center networks. Two cultures of continuous innovation are clearly on display with InnoLight’s market-leading optical solution and Alphawave Semi’s robust DSP technology that have evolved from PCIe 6.0 to PCIe 7.0 optical connectivity solutions in just six months.”

Live Demonstration at ECOC Exhibit Hall, Alphawave Booth B115

Attendees can experience a live demonstration of low power, low latency linear pluggable optics (LPO), combined with Alphawave Semi’s PCIe PHY, running at 128Gbps PCIe 7.0 lane rate.

For more information on Alphawave Semi visit https://awavesemi.com.

About Alphawave Semi

Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world’s technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably, and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi.com.

About InnoLight Technology

InnoLight is a world leader in providing a wide range of high-speed optical solutions for optical communication networking, especially for AI and Data Center applications, with global footprints in California, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and Suzhou China. For more information, please visit www.innolight.com.





