SigmaSense Teams Up with Dolphin Design to Deliver Power Efficiency in their Advanced SDC300 Touch Controller
Grenoble (France) and Austin, TX (USA) -- September 24, 2024 – Dolphin Design, the leader in Power management IP, and SigmaSense, the leader in direct-to-digital precision sensing, today announced a partnership to deliver Dolphin Design’s advanced power management solutions in the development of SigmaSense’s latest touch controller SDC300, now in volume production. Using TSMC’s 40 nm process, this collaboration aims to enhance performance and efficiency with minimal power consumption, setting new standards for touch controller product efficiency.
This partnership enhances SigmaSense’s SDC300 series chips through the integration of Dolphin Design’s DC/DC converters, which demonstrate efficiencies exceeding 85%. The DC-DC converter also maintains a low quiescent current of 300nA. Furthermore, to bolster system robustness against noise, the SDC300 series integrate a micro-LDO with fast transient response and high PSRR features. Touch controllers, known for their sensitivity to system noise, have benefited significantly from Dolphin Design’s IP, which was instrumental in enhancing product robustness and achieving time-to-market milestones.
“We are thrilled to partner with SigmaSense, a leader in the field of interactive display technologies. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to delivering robust and efficient power management solutions tailored for noise-sensitive systems across the industry”, said Philippe Berger, CEO at Dolphin Design.
David French, CEO at SigmaSense, adds “Dolphin Design’s highly dependable power regulators and deep expertise in ultra-low power management solutions integrated with SigmaSense technology will accelerate game-changing sensing products, and help transition to a universe of new data-centric design options driven by software-defined sensing.”
About Dolphin Design
Dolphin Design, a Soitec subsidiary, is a leading provider of semiconductor IP solutions, specializing in ASIC and IP design targeting markets such as Defense, Automotive, industrial, Personal electronics, and IoT. Dolphin Design cutting-edge technology IPs in AI computing, Power management, High-quality Audio, Power metering, and design safety/robustness, allow their thousand customers/partners to accelerate design cycles, foster faster time-to-market and build products/solutions that address the challenges of any industry and support a more sustainable world.
With a customer-centric approach, Dolphin Design provides exceptional support for successful project outcomes.
For more information about Power Management solutions, please click here.
About SigmaSense
SigmaSense is pioneering a radically enhanced direct-to-digital sensing technology. The Company’s software-defined AI sensing solution achieves breakthrough levels of speed, accuracy, efficiency, and noise immunity previously deemed impossible. This unique approach is protected with more than 300 patents across 35 application families. SigmaSense products increase the quality and efficiency of sensing data for a wide range of applications including mobile, automotive, batteries, digital signage, wearables, and IoT. SigmaSense is largely funded by strategic investors, including NXP, Foxconn, LG-MRI, E ink, Corning, and GIS. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Boise, Idaho and Taipei, Taiwan.
More information can be found at www.sigmasense.com.
