EXTOLL collaborates with BAE Systems as a Key Partner for High-Speed SerDes IP

September 26, 2024 -- EXTOLL, a leading provider of high-speed and ultra-low-power SerDes and Chiplet connectivity, has been selected by BAE Systems as a key partner for the STEAM PIPE project to provide a power-optimized very short-reach SerDes IP solution.

EXTOLL is supplying BAE Systems with the technology to develop and deliver advanced microelectronics for the U.S. Defense Industrial Base as part of their Strategic Transition of Microelectronics to Accelerate Modernization by Prototyping and Innovating in the Packaging Ecosystem (STEAM PIPE) project –

“This collaboration emphasizes EXTOLL´s strength in ultra-low power design, particularly in the 12nm process geometry. We are happy and honored to jointly work with BAE Systems, a renowned industry leader on critical solutions for the highly demanding aerospace and defense segments.”, says Dirk Wieberneit, CEO of EXTOLL.

EXTOLL´s IP is optimized to deliver highest speeds at smallest footprint and lowest power consumption, enabling a super energy-efficient solution for chiplet-based systems. The SerDes IP core supports line speeds up to 32 Gbps per lane and comes with generic support of various protocols and availability in 12 - 22nm process nodes.

About EXTOLL

EXTOLL, a leading supplier of high-speed and ultra-low power SerDes and Chiplet connectivity, designs and develops semiconductor IP with the smallest footprints and highest PPA in the industry, serving the worldwide market of ASIC, SoC- and Chiplet-Makers in various segments. The portfolio provides customers with tailored solutions for their systems covering NoC (Network-on-Chip) and Die-to-Die interfaces.EXTOLL delivers innovative solutions to enable customers to successfully migrate into the Chiplet Age.

