eMemory Won TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for the Outstanding Development of its NVM IP on Advanced Nodes

Hsinchu Taiwan --September 26, 2024 – eMemory has been selected as the 2024 TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Partner of the Year for Specialty Embedded Memory IP, an exceptional honor for the fifteenth consecutive year. The award recognizes eMemory’s devotion to IP innovation, technology support for TSMC, and trustworthy service to fulfill customers’ ever-evolving needs.

We take pride in our successful production records from N7 to N6, and numerous design wins on N5/N5A/N4P, along with multiple NeoFuse development projects with TSMC on advanced nodes such as the ongoing N3P and N2P in plan. Additionally, we integrated NeoFuse with PUF-based security functions, which built upon the same technology, achieving seamless designs to respond to the rising threats of attacks.

Besides advanced nodes, developments on specialty platforms continue to progress along. NeoFuse development on the TSMC HV platform progressed to N16, while many other MTP developments are underway. To date, over 770 of eMemory’s silicon IPs have been deployed on TSMC’s industry-leading process technologies.

“It’s both an honor and recognition to work with TSMC, contributing to the development of TSMC’s OIP ecosystem with our strong R&D capabilities. We are very pleased to complete many collaborations with our partners with NVM IP and PUF-based security solutions, ranging from HPC, AI, data center, automotive, edge, smart wearable, Memory Repair Tool, and so on,” said eMemory’s President Michael Ho. “We’re dedicated to delivering reliable and low-power IPs with a broad platform availability to support our customers, and we will continue our partnership with TSMC in driving semiconductor advancement.”

“TSMC recognized eMemory with the 2024 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for Specialty Embedded Memory IP for its ongoing contribution to the OIP design ecosystem,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, Head of Ecosystem and Alliance Management Division at TSMC. “We look forward to our continued partnership to address customers’ design challenges and to ensure that our mutual customers achieve the best possible design results for future semiconductor innovation.”

The title “TSMC OIP Partner of the Year” is exclusively awarded to partner companies with the highest design, development, and technology implementation standards that aid in accelerating silicon innovation. eMemory will continue working with TSMC to enable next-generation SoC and 3D IC designs with best-in-class solutions and services that utilize their latest technologies.

About eMemory

eMemory (TPEX:3529) is a leading pure-play developer and provider of logic-based Non-Volatile Memory (Logic NVM) founded in 2000, and since 2019, eMemory started to offer PUF-based Security IP solutions based on its outstanding anti-fuse and physical unclonable function (PUF) technology.

Following the breakthrough success of one-time programmable memories (NeoBit/NeoFuse), eMemory expanded its portfolio of IPs, including multi-time programmable memories (NeoMTP/NeoEE), Flash memories (NeoFlash), and PUF technology (NeoPUF). Additionally, with the subsidiary, PUFsecurity Corp., eMemory enters the security sector by offering innovative PUF-based security subsystems and solutions, such as Root of Trust Module PUFrt and Crypto Coprocessor PUFcc.

As a world-leading IP provider, eMemory has delivered best-in-class designs to over 2,600 foundries, IDMs and fabless companies globally, and commits to push the technology envelope together with our partners in advanced applications.

For more information about eMemory, please visit www.ememory.com.tw






