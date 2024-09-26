EnSilica joins TSMC Design Center Alliance

September 26, 2024 -- EnSilica, a leading chip maker of mixed signal ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits), is pleased to announce that it has joined the Design Center Alliance ("DCA") of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's ("TSMC") Open Innovation Platform® ("OIP").

TSMC's DCA programme focuses on chip implementation service and system level design solution enablement to lower the design barriers for customers adopting TSMC technology.

EnSilica's partnership with TSMC through the DCA programme strengthens EnSilica's value in enabling the next-generation of system-on-chips (SoCs), ranging from mixed signal devices for industrial and automotive applications to communications and edge artificial intelligence (AI) chips using TSMC's most advanced process technologies.

The TSMC Open Innovation Platform initiative is the industry's most comprehensive design ecosystem that includes all critical integrated circuit implementation areas to reduce design barriers and improve first-time silicon success. The OIP actively promotes the speedy implementation of innovation amongst the semiconductor design community, enabling semiconductor designers to harness TSMC's leading process and 3DFabric technologies to reach an entirely new level of performance and power efficiency for the next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and mobile applications.

Ian Lankshear, Chief Executive Officer of EnSilica, commented:

"Joining the TSMC DCA programme marks a significant achievement for EnSilica. Our deep expertise in mixed signal and RF design, combined with TSMC's advanced technology, positions us to deliver unparalleled solutions to our mutual customers."

Dan Kochpatcharin, Head of Ecosystem and Alliance Management Division at TSMC, commented:

"We are pleased to welcome EnSilica to the TSMC OIP Design Center Alliance, providing value-added service and solutions in enabling semiconductor design using TSMC's advanced process technologies. TSMC is committed to collaborating with our OIP ecosystem partners, including EnSilica, to empower customers in achieving their design goals and quickly bringing their innovation to market."

About EnSilica

EnSilica is a leading fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal and digital ICs to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare and communications markets. The company also offers a broad portfolio of core IP covering cryptography, radar, and communications systems. EnSilica has a track record in delivering high quality solutions to demanding industry standards. The company is headquartered near Oxford, UK and has design centres across the UK and in Bangalore, India and Porto Alegre, Brazil.





