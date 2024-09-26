Silicon Creations Awarded TSMC's 2024 Open Innovation Platform Partner of the Year for Mixed Signal IP
SANTA CLARA, Calif.-- September 26, 2024 -- Silicon Creations, a leading provider of high-performance analog and mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), is proud to announce that it has been named a 2024 TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Partner of the Year for Mixed Signal IP. This prestigious recognition highlights Silicon Creations’ continuous commitment to delivering innovative PLL, SerDes, and general-purpose mixed-signal IP solutions in advanced technology nodes.
This marks the ninth time Silicon Creations has received a TSMC Partner of the Year award, demonstrating the company's strong and enduring partnership with TSMC over the last two decades. Silicon Creations' extensive portfolio of IP products has been integral to the success of many leading-edge applications across a wide range of industries. To date, Silicon Creations' IP has been mass produced on over 10 million 12-inch (equivalent) customer wafers at TSMC, underscoring the ability of both companies to support a large and diverse customer base with highly demanding performance and quality requirements.
“On behalf of Silicon Creations, I’d like to express my gratitude to TSMC for this award and their continued partnership,” said Randy Caplan, Co-Founder of Silicon Creations. “Together, we have successfully delivered low-risk, high-performance products to many of our mutual customers across a wide range of applications, including in advanced nodes down to 2nm. TSMC’s advanced node process design kits (PDKs) and their training programs have been invaluable in helping us achieve first-pass silicon success in complex processes.”
Silicon Creations continues to innovate in key areas, including the automotive sector, having delivered nearly 40 automotive-DRC verified GDSs and over 70 safety documentation packages for TSMC end customers. The company has also expanded their PLL portfolio with multi-phase offerings for die-to-die (UCIe)/chiplet applications, alongside high-performance LC PLLs in FinFET nodes targeting applications such reference clocks for data converters and high-speed PHYs (e.g. PCIe6). These efforts, in collaboration with OIP partners, are driving new semiconductor innovations.
“Silicon Creations has been an integral part of our OIP ecosystem, ensuring that our customers can access high-performance IP for demanding applications in our most advanced process technologies,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, Head of Ecosystem and Alliance Management Division at TSMC. “We will continue our collaboration with our OIP ecosystem partners like Silicon Creations to enable next-generation semiconductor designs with proven solutions that benefit from the significant power and performance improvements of our advanced technologies.”
The award was announced at the 2024 TSMC North America OIP Ecosystem Forum, held in Santa Clara, California, September 25, 2024. This annual event brings together TSMC’s semiconductor design partners and customers to explore the latest technologies and solutions in areas such as high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), mobile, consumer electronics, automotive, and the Internet of Things (IoT).
About Silicon Creations
Silicon Creations provides world-class silicon intellectual property (IP) for precision and general-purpose timing PLLs, SerDes and high-speed differential I/Os. Silicon Creations’ IP is in production from 3 to 180 nanometer process technologies. With a complete commitment to customer success, its IP has an excellent record of first silicon to mass production in customer designs. Silicon Creations, founded in 2006, is self-funded and growing. The company has development centers in Atlanta, USA, and Krakow, Poland, and worldwide sales representation. For more information, visit www.siliconcr.com.
