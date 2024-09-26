SIAE Microelettronica Selects Ensilica as Key Partner to Design ASICs for Next-Generation Telecom Equipment

Milan (Italy) and München (Germany) -- September 26 2024 -- SIAE MICROELETTRONICA, a leading provider of innovative microwave radio and wireless network solutions, has selected EnSilica, a leading turnkey supplier of mixed signal ASICs and SoCs, to assist the design of Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) for its next-generation telecommunication infrastructure products.

The commercial relationship, contracted to last ten years, will include the integration of SIAE MICROELETTRONICA design into custom-made ASICs. This joint development will enable the Italian company to enhance the portfolio with remarkable technological evolutions and new products in line with the targets of its IPCEI EMISPHERE program. EnSilica’s extensive expertise in developing high-performance radio frequency and complex digital systems and its robust and well-documented supply chain management capabilities were pivotal in securing the ASIC contract.

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA, a global leader in wireless communication technology with a complete range of microwave and millimeter wave radio solutions, is improving the European value chain with in-house development of innovative modem chips, microwave components to enable the next generation of radio products for the mobile communications industry.

“We are delighted that SIAE MICROELETTRONICA selected our technical and commercial offering. As the demand for even higher data rates and the push for more power-efficient systems increases at pace, ASICs are becoming essential for the next generation of terrestrial and satellite telecommunications equipment” commented Paul Morris, VP RF and Communications Business Unit at EnSilica “And we look forward to working closely with their team to turn this project into a commercial success for both parties.”

“Our partnership is a strategic move that leverages EnSilica's expertise in ASIC design and SIAE's deep understanding of the microwave market” commented Claudio Passera, SIAE MICROELETTRONICA Group R&D Director “and this unique combination positions us to develop innovative platforms and products that address the critical needs of emerging applications beyond 5G. By combining our strengths, we're gaining a significant competitive advantage and delivering customer-centric solutions that will solidify our leadership in the microwave radio and wireless network solutions space."

EnSilica brings its RF and communications knowledge along with expertise in developing complex mixed signal ASICs. Reducing development risk is key and EnSilica demonstrated how these risks can be mitigated giving SIAE MICROELETTRONICA confidence in the selection of EnSilica. This comes alongside the usual benefit of ASICs in terms of saving power, cost and size whilst protecting smart IP deep within the ASIC.

"This partnership between EnSilica and SIAE MICROELETTRONICA is the base of a successful project output, representing a very critical part of the overall IPCEI EMISPHERE project, which is a key element for SIAE MICROELETTRONICA’s plan for growth of technological solutions and expansion into new markets”, said Stefano Poli, SIAE MICROELETTRONICA Group Managing Director.

Ian Lankshear, Chief Executive Officer of EnSilica, added: “This significant contract marks the beginning of what we hope will be a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership with a key telecoms client. Our ability to both develop and deliver highly complex solutions continues to drive some of the world's leading equipment manufacturers to select EnSilica as the partner of choice.”

About SIAE MICROELETTRONICA

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA is an Italian company leader in wireless communication technology, offering to telecom operators advanced solutions for microwave and millimeter-wave backhaul, services and design. SIAE MICROELETTRONICA designs and produces its own RF components end-to-end from silicon up to system level liaising over in-house RF laboratories, clean-room facilities and complete product assembly. SIAE MICROELETTRONICA is one of the companies selected as recipients of the IPCEI funds (Important Project of Common European Interest) sponsored by European Community to support research, innovation and the industrial diffusion of microelectronics and communication technologies. The company is headquartered near Milano, Italy and cover the global market with more than 20 operating affiliates worldwide.

About Ensilica

EnSilica (AIM: ENSI) is a leading fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal and digital ICs to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare and communications markets. The company also offers a broad portfolio of core IP covering cryptography, radar, and communications systems. EnSilica has a track record in delivering high quality solutions to demanding industry standards. The company is headquartered near Oxford, UK and cover the EU market through its subsidiary EnSilica Germany GmbH.





