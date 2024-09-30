Paul Williamson on Edge AI, Llama 3.2 on Arm

By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (September 27, 2024)

EE Times caught up with Paul Williamson, senior VP and general manager of the IoT business for Arm, for an exclusive virtual interview after his keynote talk at the Edge Impulse Imagine conference in Mountain View, Calif., this week.

During the interview, Williamson provided an overview of his talk at the Edge Impulse event. He then touched on examples of edge AI and why it is all about small language models (SLMs) trained for specific tasks at the edge. “The edge is increasingly about expert systems rather than large generic models,” Williamson said.

He helped answered the question, “How do we make edge AI real in real world applications?” and discussed the significance of the other announcement Arm made this week: the company’s collaboration with Meta to enable Llama 3.2 LLMs on Arm CPUs.

