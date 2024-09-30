Process Detector (For DVFS and monitoring process variation)
Paul Williamson on Edge AI, Llama 3.2 on Arm
By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (September 27, 2024)
EE Times caught up with Paul Williamson, senior VP and general manager of the IoT business for Arm, for an exclusive virtual interview after his keynote talk at the Edge Impulse Imagine conference in Mountain View, Calif., this week.
During the interview, Williamson provided an overview of his talk at the Edge Impulse event. He then touched on examples of edge AI and why it is all about small language models (SLMs) trained for specific tasks at the edge. “The edge is increasingly about expert systems rather than large generic models,” Williamson said.
He helped answered the question, “How do we make edge AI real in real world applications?” and discussed the significance of the other announcement Arm made this week: the company’s collaboration with Meta to enable Llama 3.2 LLMs on Arm CPUs.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Arm Accelerates AI From Cloud to Edge With New PyTorch and ExecuTorch Integrations to Deliver Immediate Performance Improvements for Developers
- Arm Accelerates Edge AI with Latest Generation Ethos-U NPU and New IoT Reference Design Platform
- Edge Impulse Deploys its State-of-the-Art Edge AI Models to Arm Microcontrollers Tools
- BrainChip integrates Akida with Arm Cortex-M85 Processor, Unlocking AI Capabilities for Edge Devices
- Cartesiam Transforms Edge AI Development for Industrial IoT
Breaking News
- Unveiling the Availability of Industry's First Silicon-Proven 3nm, 24Gbps UCIe™ IP Subsystem with TSMC CoWoS® Technology
- Qualcomm and Sequans Complete Sale of 4G IoT Technology
- Paul Williamson on Edge AI, Llama 3.2 on Arm
- Global Semiconductor Industry Plans to Invest $400 Billion in 300mm Fab Equipment Over Next Three Years, SEMI Reports
- Alphawave Semi Wins Fifth Consecutive TSMC OIP Ecosystem Forum Partner of the Year Award
Most Popular
- Synopsys and TSMC Pave the Path for Trillion-Transistor AI and Multi-Die Chip Design
- Siemens extends collaboration with TSMC to advance integrated circuit and systems design
- Silvaco Expands its Victory TCAD and Digital Twin Modeling Platform to Planar CMOS, FinFET and Advanced CMOS Technologies
- M31 Launches ONFi5.1 I/O IP on TSMC 5nm Process
- TSMC and Cadence Collaborate to Deliver AI-Driven Advanced-Node Design Flows, Silicon-Proven IP and 3D-IC Solutions