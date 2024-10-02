Siemens collaborates with GlobalFoundries to certify Analog FastSPICE for the foundry's high-performance processes

October 2, 2024 -- Plano, Texas, USA -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced that GlobalFoundries (GF) has certified Siemens’ industry leading Analog FastSPICE (AFS) platform for GF’s 22FDX®, 22FDX+,12LP, and 12LP+ Process Design Kits (PDKs). With these certifications, mutual customers using Siemens’ AFS tool can now leverage the exceptional performance and power efficiency of these GF processes.

AFS is a key part of Siemens’ Solido™ Simulation Suite software. It provides leading-edge circuit verification for nanometer analog, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal, memory, and custom digital circuits. This proven Siemens EDA solution provides a unified platform for the broader integrated circuit (IC) design industry to develop mixed-signal and variation-aware verification capabilities with SPICE accuracy, high performance, high capacity and ease of use.

“Siemens is pleased to collaborate with GlobalFoundries as we continue to deliver advanced technologies that help our shared customers deliver innovative and compelling ICs to market more quickly,” said Amit Gupta, general manager, Custom IC Verification, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “We look forward to the successful end-products that our customers can soon develop with this new design solution kit.”

GF’s 12nm FinFET platform is built using FinFET technology and offers high-performance SoC integration with low-power memory and logic. The platform allows for seamless integration of digital and analog circuitry on the same chip, enabling more efficient designs for applications such as wireless communications, sensor interfaces, and automotive electronics. Siemens’s AFS platform is now certified for 12LP and 12LP+ processes. In addition, Siemens and GF have an active partnership with Si2’s Compact Model Coalition (CMC) in the development of Open Model Interface (OMI), the industry-standard platform for enabling aging modeling and reliability analyses. GF's 12LP and 12LP+ processes are now enabled with OMI, the industry-standard platform for enabling aging modeling and reliability analyses.

Siemens’ AFS is now certified for 22FDX+, a derivative of GF’s 22FDX® platform with half-node performance and power improvements. 22FDX and 22FDX+ are built using FD-SOI technology that delivers high performance, minimal leakage and exceptional power efficiency. These platforms also support seamless integration of digital and analog circuitry on the same chip, enabling more efficient designs for applications such as wireless communications, sensor interfaces, and automotive electronics.

“Our ongoing collaboration with Siemens continues to deliver strong value for our shared customers and the broader GlobalFoundries ecosystem,” said Richard Trihy, senior vice president of Design Technology Enablement at GF. “With our combined expertise and dedication to innovation, GF and Siemens EDA are shaping the future of manufacturing and beyond.”

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.





