Boosting Efficiency and Reducing Costs: Silvaco's Approach to Semiconductor Fabrication

By Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio, embedded.com (October 7, 2024)

Silvaco is advancing the electronics industry with its most recent technological innovations. Leveraging its understanding of semiconductor technologies, the business has created the artificial intelligence-based Fab Technology Co-optimization (FTCO) solution by combining data analytics and machine learning. This platform aims to reduce fabrication cost, time, and prototyping of wafers in semiconductor manufacturing.

Silvaco‘s new technology is expected to expedite the integration of fabrication processes by focusing on process development, reducing prototyping time, and enhancing yield. This advancement is expected to give wafer-level production facilities a significant benefit, thereby allowing them to adopt a more effective and simplified semiconductor manufacturing technique.

Chief Executive Officer and Director of Silvaco Group, Babak Taheri, underlined in an interview with Embedded that the growing complexity in chip design and production is causing several difficulties in the worldwide semiconductor sector.

