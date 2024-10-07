MIPI DSI-2 host/device controllers for high-speed serial interface between application processor and displays
Boosting Efficiency and Reducing Costs: Silvaco's Approach to Semiconductor Fabrication
By Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio, embedded.com (October 7, 2024)
Silvaco is advancing the electronics industry with its most recent technological innovations. Leveraging its understanding of semiconductor technologies, the business has created the artificial intelligence-based Fab Technology Co-optimization (FTCO) solution by combining data analytics and machine learning. This platform aims to reduce fabrication cost, time, and prototyping of wafers in semiconductor manufacturing.
Silvaco‘s new technology is expected to expedite the integration of fabrication processes by focusing on process development, reducing prototyping time, and enhancing yield. This advancement is expected to give wafer-level production facilities a significant benefit, thereby allowing them to adopt a more effective and simplified semiconductor manufacturing technique.
Chief Executive Officer and Director of Silvaco Group, Babak Taheri, underlined in an interview with Embedded that the growing complexity in chip design and production is causing several difficulties in the worldwide semiconductor sector.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- SilTerra Leverages Silvaco's Library Characterization and Optimization Tools to Boost Efficiency in the Development of its Foundry Standard Cell IPs
- Silvaco Opens Chengdu Office to Support Company's China Expansion and Growing Demand for Power Semiconductor Design Solutions
- Silvaco Opens Shenzhen Office to Support Company's Asian Expansion and Growing Demand for Semiconductor Design Solutions
- Silvaco IP Revs Up Silicon Catalyst's Semiconductor Startup Ecosystem
- IC Knowledge's Cost Modeling of Semiconductor Manufacturing Shows Fully Depleted Silicon-on-Insulator Technology to be the Most Cost-effective Approach at the 22nm Node
Breaking News
- Xylon's Updated logiHSSL IP Core Seamlessly Connects Infineon AURIX Microcontrollers with AMD Adaptive SoCs and FPGAs
- Electronic System Design Industry Posts $4.7 Billion in Revenue in Q2 2024, ESD Alliance Reports
- NVMe Updates Expand Discoverability, Security
- Boosting Efficiency and Reducing Costs: Silvaco's Approach to Semiconductor Fabrication
- Alphacore teams with Southwest Advanced Prototyping HUB at ASU to advance national security with nearly $30 million in federal funding award
Most Popular
- BrainChip Introduces Lowest-Power AI Acceleration Co-Processor
- Launching MosChip DigitalSky™ for Building Connected Intelligent Enterprises
- RaiderChip brings Meta Llama 3.2 LLM HW acceleration to low cost FPGAs
- Siemens collaborates with GlobalFoundries to certify Analog FastSPICE for the foundry's high-performance processes
- Xiphera Partners with IPro for the Israeli Chip Design Market