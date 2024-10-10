Intel, TSMC to detail 2nm processes at IEDM
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (October 8, 2024)
Intel’s attempts to get back to the leading-edge in chipmaking and foundry TSMC’s steps defining that leading-edge will be on show at this year’s International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM) coming up in December, in San Francisco.
In a late news paper, researchers from TSMC will unveil the N2 manufacturing process, which is a nominal 2nm process designed for computing in AI, mobile and high-performance computing. In the following paper in the same session Intel engineers will provide details of scaling RibbonFETs, the name Intel gives to its nanosheet transistors.
