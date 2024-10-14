MIPI DSI-2 controllers with VESA DSC for high-speed serial interface between application processor and displays
SEMIFIVE Extends Partnership with Arm to Advance AI and HPC SoC Platforms
Strengthening SoC platforms for high-performance custom silicon with Arm Neoverse CSS technology
SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 14, 2024 — SEMIFIVE, a leading design solution provider and pioneer in platform-based custom silicon, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Arm to deliver the proven high-performance computing capabilities of Arm® Neoverse™ to SEMIFIVE’s SoC platform customers. As part of the Arm Total Design ecosystem, SEMIFIVE’s collaboration with Arm facilitates the seamless integration of Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS) into custom chips, while continuing to leverage a broad range of Arm IP, including Cortex®-A, Cortex-R, and Cortex-M CPUs, Mali™ GPUs, Ethos™ NPUs, and various system and subsystem IP.
SEMIFIVE’s Arm-based SoC platforms have empowered several AI silicon startups to develop advanced AI accelerator SoCs demonstrating the platform’s efficiency and reliability for rapid custom silicon development over the last three years. As an Arm Total Design member, SEMIFIVE is also equipped to offer even more comprehensive Arm-based solutions, bringing cutting-edge computing technology to a wider range of customers. SEMIFIVE is building on this collaboration to lead the future of computing and will showcase its advancements at the upcoming Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit in San Jose later this month.
“Our platform has evolved to deliver even greater value, from the world’s most advanced tech companies to the most innovative startups, thanks to our ongoing and broader partnership with Arm,” said Brandon Cho, CEO and co-founder of SEMIFIVE. “We are grateful for Arm’s support and look forward to continuing to drive innovation together with the Arm Total Design ecosystem, helping our customers unlock the full potential of custom silicon.”
Learn more about SEMIFIVE
SEMIFIVE is the pioneer of platform-based SoC design, working with customers to implement innovative ideas into custom silicon in the most efficient way. Our SoC platforms offer a powerful springboard for new chip designs, and leverage configurable domain-specific architectures and pre-validated key IP pools. We offer comprehensive spec-to-system capabilities with end-to-end solutions so that custom SoCs can be realized faster, with reduced cost and risks for key applications such as data center or AI-enabled IoT. With a strong partnership with Samsung Foundry as a leading SAFETM DSP partner, as well as the larger ecosystem, SEMIFIVE provides a one-stop shop solution for any SoC design needs.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- MulticoreWare collaborates with Arm to optimize and advance x265 video encoding on AWS Graviton4
- Paul Williamson on Edge AI, Llama 3.2 on Arm
- Alphawave Semi and Arm to Present on Chiplets for Architecting Next-Generation Terabit AI Networks at the TSMC OIP Ecosystem Forum North America
- Intel and AWS Expand Strategic Collaboration, Helping Advance U.S.-Based Chip Manufacturing
- Arm Accelerates AI From Cloud to Edge With New PyTorch and ExecuTorch Integrations to Deliver Immediate Performance Improvements for Developers
Breaking News
- Agile Analog announces MoU to support new Southern Taiwan IC Design Industry
- eMemory Join Forces with Siemens on Groundbreaking SRAM Repair Toolset: Pre-integrated Tessent MemoryBIST with NeoFuse OTP
- CAST Partners with KiviCore for Post-Quantum Cryptography
- September foundry sales: a tale of differing fortunes
- Exclusive Interview: Antti Rauhala Discusses CoreHW's CHW3021 Radio Front-End IC
Most Popular
- September foundry sales: a tale of differing fortunes
- Intel, TSMC to detail 2nm processes at IEDM
- Arm, ASE, BMW Group, Bosch, Cadence, Siemens, SiliconAuto, Synopsys, Tenstorrent and Valeo commit to join imec's Automotive Chiplet Program
- SEMIFIVE Extends Partnership with Arm to Advance AI and HPC SoC Platforms
- DisplayPort Rx PHY and Controller IP Cores in multiple Leading Technology Nodes for Next-Generation Video SoCs
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page