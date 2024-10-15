Agile Analog announces MoU to support new Southern Taiwan IC Design Industry

Promotion Hub Promoting collaboration and novel IC design technologies

October 15, 2024. Cambridge, UK --Agile Analog, the customizable analog IP company, has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Southern Taiwan Industry Promotion Center. Agile Analog will support the work of the Southern Taiwan IC Design Industry Promotion Hub, a new facility in the region focused on promoting collaboration and novel IC (integrated circuit) design technologies.

The Southern Taiwan Industry Promotion Center (STIPC) was established in 2009 at the National Sun Yat-sen University. The main purpose of the STIPC is to strengthen the link between academia and industry, working with governments and companies on projects which accelerate adoption of innovative technology in Southern Taiwan.

According to Chris Morrison, Director of Product Marketing at Agile Analog: “We are delighted to be partnering with the STIPC to help with the work they are doing. We are keen to share our industry knowledge.”

Ken-Huang Lin, Director of the STIPC, comments: “We recently opened the Southern Taiwan IC Design Industry Promotion Hub. Our aim is to promote cutting-edge IC design technologies, bringing together IC design companies to connect and collaborate. Partnering with industry experts like Agile Analog will be instrumental in this work.”

Chris Morrison concludes: “Our pioneering analog IP products are in demand across the globe. Over the last year there has been a surge of interest from Asia, especially for our data conversion and power management IP solutions. We look forward to working with the STIPC, to offer our expertise and support the goals of the new IC Design Industry Promotion Hub.”

Agile Analog Company Profile

Agile Analog is transforming the world of analog IP with Composa™, its innovative, highly configurable, multi-process analog IP technology. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with a growing number of customers across the globe, Agile Analog has developed a unique way to automatically generate analog IP that meet the customer’s exact specifications, for any foundry and on any process, from legacy nodes right up to the leading edge. The company provides a wide-range of novel analog IP and subsystems for data conversion, power management, IC monitoring, security and always-on IP, with applications including; data centers/HPC, IoT, AI, automotive and aerospace. The digitally wrapped and verified solutions can be seamlessly integrated into any SoC, significantly reducing complexity, time and costs, helping to accelerate innovation in semiconductor design. For more information please go to www.agileanalog.com





