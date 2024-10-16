Successful tape out of Chip Interfaces' JESD204D IP by a tier 1 semiconductor company
Copenhagen, October 16, 2024 – Chip Interfaces is pleased to announce that the Industry’s first commercially available JESD204D IP core has been taped out with a Tier 1 semiconductor company. This milestone underscores Chip Interfaces’ position as the leading provider of JESD204 interfaces and our commitment to delivering high-performance, reliable, and innovative solutions to the semiconductor industry.
Our JESD204D IP core is designed to meet the increasing demands of high-speed data converters. It supports line speeds up to 116Gbps with PAM4 and 58Gbps with NRZ, ensuring exceptional performance and flexibility. The IP core includes full backward compatibility with JESD204C and JESD204B, making it a versatile solution for a wide range of applications.
Key Features of JESD204D:
- High-Speed Performance: Supports line speeds up to 116Gbps with PAM4 and 58Gbps with NRZ1.
- Backward Compatibility: Fully compatible with JESD204C (32.5Gbps 64b66b link layer) and JESD204B (16Gbps 8b10b link layer).
- Advanced Error Correction: Incorporates all RS FEC options for robust error correction mechanism to ensure data integrity in XSR, MR and LR links.
- Deterministic Latency: Guarantees precise timing for data arrival across multiple lanes, crucial for applications requiring exact synchronization.
- Versatility: Suitable for various domains including wireless, telecom, aerospace, military, imaging, medical and quantum computing.
“We are thrilled to see our JESD204D IP core being adopted by a leading semiconductor company,” said Anne Voss Winther, CEO at Chip Interfaces. “This achievement where we engaged in the development even before the release of the standard highlights our dedication to providing state-of-the-art IP solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.”
For more information about Chip Interfaces and our JESD204D IP core, please visit our website at www.chipinterfaces.com or contact our sales team at sales@chipinterfaces.com
About Chip Interfaces
Chip Interfaces is a leading provider of high-performance digital IP cores, designed to meet the rigorous demands of next-generation applications. The extensive interface IP portfolio includes JESD204, MIPI, Interlaken, CPRI/eCPRI, and RSFECs, all of which are silicon-agnostic and customizable.
At Chip Interfaces we are dedicated to our commitment to innovation, ensuring our IP cores are interoperability tested with top PHY providers, verified using the latest UVM regression techniques, and validated in test beds. This rigorous process guarantees seamless integration, simplifies design, and minimizes integration risks.
Our commitment to quality and excellence, combined with our genuine desire to see our customers succeed, makes us a trusted partner for every project.
