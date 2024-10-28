Qualitas Semiconductor Expands Cutting-Edge IP Portfolio with the Successful Development of the MIPI DSI-2 TX Controller Solution

SEOUL, South Korea – October 28, 2024 -- QUALITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as QUALITAS) (QUALITAS, KOSDAQ: 432720), a leading provider of high-speed interconnect solutions, announces the availability of the MIPI DSI-2 TX controller. The company now offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that align with evolving market demands and enhance its ability to provide customers with various product options.

The newly developed DSI-2 controller from Qualitas supports all pixel and packet types and fully complies with CTA-861-G and VESA video timing standards, ensuring compatibility across various display environments. Designed with four lanes, each supporting transmission speeds up to 4.5 Gbps, the DSI-2 TX can transmit high-resolution 4K video at 60Hz in 30-bit RGB. The controller operates in both Command mode and Video mode, supporting Event, Pulse, and Burst modes in Video mode. Notably, Burst mode enables high-speed data transmission with an emphasis on low-power design, a key feature for energy-efficient applications.

Qualitas DSI-2 TX controller is ideally suited for high-quality display systems across mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, as well as automotive infotainment and dashboard displays. The controller is also compatible with medical imaging equipment, broadening its range of potential applications. “We are proud to introduce our MIPI DSI-2 TX controller, a product that reflects our commitment to technological innovation and our dedication to meeting diverse customer needs,” stated Dr. Duho Kim, CEO of Qualitas. “We will continue to strengthen our market presence with cutting-edge technology and sustained investment in R&D.”

About Qualitas

Qualitas is a leader in high-speed interconnect technology, which is a key infrastructure of the 4th Industrial Revolution, encompassing AI, mobile devices, automotive systems, and displays. Qualitas specializes in high-speed interconnect circuit design, as well as ultra-fine semiconductor process design and verification. Qualitas operates our business through the licensing of high-speed interface IP and by providing comprehensive design services. Moreover, Qualitas has established a robust design methodology to ensure high reliability in ultra-fine semiconductor processes. With a proven track record in developing and mass-producing cutting-edge semiconductors, our expertise spans the most advanced technologies.

For more information visit the Qualitas Semiconductor website: www.q-semi.com





