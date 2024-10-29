Xylon Announces New logicBRICKS Vision AI Framework for AMD Adaptive SoCs
October 29, 2024 -- Xylon has introduced the logicBRICKS Vision AI Framework, designed to simplify AI development on AMD Versal™ and Zynq™ UltraScale+™ SoCs. This modular framework ensures deterministic latency, supports run-time video transformations, and integrates advanced video data processing, allowing AI engineers to focus on development rather than technical complexities.
The framework will be available for free evaluation in December 2024, providing a complete SoC design, IP cores, and demo applications for industries like automotive, industrial, medical, and more.
Hardware kits, technical support, consultancy, and design services are available on request.
In addition to the logicBRICKS AI framework, Xylon offers full AI design services, including data collection and DNN trainings. This allows AI engineers to bypass technical details and focus on efficient AI inference on AMD adaptive SoCs.
Xylon’s ARTIEYE Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Technology Suite (www.artieye.ai) is a prime example of an AI-based automotive ADAS product developed using the logicBRICKS Vision AI Framework.
For more information, contact Xylon or visit https://www.logicbricks.com/Solutions/Xylon-AI/AI-Framework.aspx
