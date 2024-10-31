PiMCHIP Deploys Ceva Sensor Hub DSP in New Edge AI SoC

Ceva-SensPro2 DSP supports audio/video/sensor fusion processing in S300 edge computing chip for wearables, cameras, smart healthcare and more

ROCKVILLE, MD., October 31, 2024 – Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced that PiMCHIP Technology, a pioneer of processing-in-memory (PIM) technology, has licensed and deployed the Ceva-SensPro2 sensor hub DSP in its S300 edge AI System-on-Chip (SoC) targeting wearables, camera, smart healthcare and more. The Ceva-SensPro2 DSP is utilized as a sensor hub within the SoC, performing real-time processing of sensing data in conjunction with the processing-in-memory neural network processing unit (NPU).

The PiMCHIP S300 SoC is a high-efficiency, edge AI chip designed around the concept of in-memory computing. The architecture integrates both memory and processing capabilities, significantly reducing energy consumption by allowing data processing directly within memory. It achieves up to 90% energy savings for specific tasks and delivers an energy efficiency of 27 TOPS/W, making it ideal for power-sensitive applications like smart wearables, AI-driven devices, and real-time control systems. The integrated Ceva-SensPro2 DSP supports multimodal sensing and decision-making, efficiently handling audio and video inputs for tasks like speech recognition, motion tracking, and visual recognition.

“Our PiMCHIP S300 SoC leverages the power of in-memory AI computing alongside Ceva’s sensor hub DSP, to deliver unprecedented energy efficiency and performance for AI-driven tasks, on-device,” said Dr. Yang Yue, CEO of PiMCHIP. “Through the combination of these technologies, we’ve created an edge AI solution capable of real-time multimodal sensing and intelligent decision-making at ultra-low power, reshaping the landscape of smart devices and AI applications.”

“Edge AI is ushering in a new era of intelligent, connected devices, transforming the way everyday tasks are handled, said Ran Snir, vice president and general manager of the vision business unit at Ceva. “The silicon chips that enable these devices are increasingly complex, and require exceptional performance to deliver on the promise of AI inference processing. PiMCHIP’s S300 edge AI SoC leverages our SensPro2 DSP along with in-memory AI computing to achieve an impressive balance of power efficiency and exceptional performance for a wide range of sensing-related applications, and we look forward to seeing the S300 cutting-edge SoC power a new generation of smart edge devices.”

About SensPro2

SensPro2™ is a highly-scalable, high-performance sensor hub DSP for multitasking sensing and AI workloads of multiple sensors including camera, Radar, LiDar, Time-of-Flight, microphones and inertial measurement units. The SensPro2 family is designed to handle multiple sensor processing for contextually-aware devices and can be utilized in modern intelligent systems in automotive (inc. ISO26262 functional safety compliance), robotics, surveillance, AR/VR, voice assistants, wearables, mobile and smart home devices. The SensPro2 maximizes performance-per-watt for multi-sensor processing use cases by utilizing a combination of high performance single and half precision floating point math, point cloud creation and Deep Neural Network processing, along with parallel processing capacity for voice, imaging, and Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM). For more information, visit https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-senspro/.

About PiMCHIP Technology:

Pimchip Technology is a pioneering company of processing-in-memory (PIM) technology bringing a vision that the universe can be better perceived by AI computing. The PIM technology, combining processors and data storage, revolutionizes the computing architecture paradigms by breaking through the inherent limitations of traditional chip architecture (Von Neumann), known as “memory wall” problem, and hence enables high-performance AI computing engines at low cost. The PIM chips allow computationally demanding machine learning algorithms to run on local devices, while enjoy lower power consumption and smaller size than Von-Neumann based chips. Not limited to AI, PIM in fact can be tailored to accelerate any given tensor/vector calculation.. For more information visit https://pimchip.cn/.

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today’s most advanced smart edge products. From wireless connectivity IPs (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP), to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs and sensor fusion solutions, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 18 billion of the world’s most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Ceva: Powering the Smart Edge™

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com.





