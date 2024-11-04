Logic Design Solutions launches Gen4 NVMe host IP

France, Gournay sur Marne --November 4 2024 – The Gen4 NVME-HOST-IP on Artix Ultra Scale Plus of Logic Design Solutions is now available.

It enables random access, sequential access and multi-user access.

FAT32/EXFAT file system working in RAID0 is available as an option.

To show these features, several demos, from which customers can re-use to start their project, are ready to use :

Sequential access with one disk with or without FAT32/EXFAT.

Random access evaluation.

Simultaneous write access and read access (Multi users).

CPU (C Source code provided) or State Machine (VHDL provided) Demo.

All of these features in one single IP at PCIe Gen4 speed !





