Logic Design Solutions launches Gen4 NVMe host IP
France, Gournay sur Marne --November 4 2024 – The Gen4 NVME-HOST-IP on Artix Ultra Scale Plus of Logic Design Solutions is now available.
It enables random access, sequential access and multi-user access.
FAT32/EXFAT file system working in RAID0 is available as an option.
To show these features, several demos, from which customers can re-use to start their project, are ready to use :
- Sequential access with one disk with or without FAT32/EXFAT.
- Random access evaluation.
- Simultaneous write access and read access (Multi users).
- CPU (C Source code provided) or State Machine (VHDL provided) Demo.
All of these features in one single IP at PCIe Gen4 speed !
