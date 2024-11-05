Siemens' Tessent In-System Test software enables advanced, deterministic testing throughout the silicon lifecycle

Plano, Texas, USA – November 5 2024 -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today introduced Tessent™ In-System Test software, a groundbreaking design-for-test (DFT) solution that enhances in-system test capabilities for next generation integrated circuits (ICs).

Engineered to address critical challenges like aging and environmental factors, which can lead to Silent Data Corruption or Errors (SDC/SDE), Tessent In-System Test is the industry's first in-system test controller designed specifically to work with Siemens’ industry-leading Tessent™ Streaming Scan Network software. This compatibility enables customers to apply embedded deterministic test patterns in-system throughout a product's lifecycle, which can help keep their ICs and the applications they power reliable, secure, and fully functional.

“Tessent In-System Test is a major step forward in helping our customers achieve their Silicon Lifecycle Management goals,” said Ankur Gupta, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Design Creation Platform, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Aging and environmental factors are impacting today’s designs at a greater rate. Tessent In-System Test delivers smart solutions that address these challenges, ultimately providing customers improved performance, security and productivity.”

Building on the success of Siemens’ Tessent™ MissionMode technology and Tessent Streaming Scan Network (SSN) software, Tessent In-System Test allows for seamless integration of deterministic test patterns generated with Siemens' Tessent™ TestKompress™ software. It enables customers to reuse existing IJTAG- and SSN-based patterns for in-system applications while improving overall chip planning and reducing test time.

Siemens’ Tessent In-System Test software allows customers to apply embedded deterministic test patterns generated using Tessent TestKompress with Tessent SSN directly to the in-system test controller via industry-standard APB or AXI bus interfaces. Deterministic test patterns applied in-system provide the highest level of test quality within a pre-defined test window, as well as the ability to change test content as devices mature or age through their lifecycle. In-system test with embedded deterministic patterns also supports re-use of existing test infrastructure. These capabilities are particularly key for industries focused on safety-critical applications such as the automotive, aerospace, and medical devices spaces.

“Tessent In-System Test technology allows us to reuse our extensive test infrastructure and patterns already utilized in our manufacturing tests for our data center fleet,” said Dan Trock, senior DFT manager at Amazon Web Services (AWS). “This enables high-quality in-field testing of our data centers. Continuous monitoring of silicon devices throughout their lifecycle helps to ensure AWS customers benefit from infrastructure and services of the highest quality and reliability.”

Tessent In-System Test is available now from Siemens Digital Industries Software. To learn more, visit: https://eda.sw.siemens.com/en-US/ic/tessent/test/in-system-test

