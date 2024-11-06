Comcores Announces Strategic Sales Partnership with Micon Global
Copenhagen, Denmark -- November 06, 2024 -- Comcores, a leading provider of high-performance and silicon-proven Ethernet-based digital IP solutions, is excited to announce its new strategic partnership with Micon Global.
Comcores is committed to delivering high-performance Ethernet IP solutions, offering customizable products across Ethernet TSN Switching, Ethernet Controllers, End-Nodes, and Data Security solutions. This strategic sales partnership with Micon Global, a renowned technology solutions provider serving clients across global markets, will enable Comcores to significantly expand its reach across the EMEA and APAC regions.
By leveraging Micon’s extensive market knowledge and strong industry presence, Comcores aims to enhance customer access to its innovative solutions and drive new opportunities for growth. Both companies are excited about the potential for significant growth and mutual success through this collaboration.
For inquiries about the Comcores Ethernet IP solutions, please write to us at sales@comcores.com or visit our website at www.comcores.com for more.
About Comcores
Founded in Denmark in 2014, Comcores specializes in the development of advanced Ethernet IP solutions for industrial, automotive, avionics, and data center applications. The company offers a diverse portfolio designed to meet the requirements of secure and time-sensitive communication. Comcores is committed to innovation and excellence, providing customizable, high-performance solutions that address the evolving demands of global markets.
To know more about Comcores products and solutions, please visit www.comcores.com
About Micon Global
Since 2001, Micon Global has represented top technology providers in the semiconductor, electronics, and software industries. With offices in the UK, Israel, Italy, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, Micon supports clients across the EMEA and APAC regions, offering localized expertise and facilitating success in the global technology market.
To know more about Micon Global, please visit www.micon-global.com
