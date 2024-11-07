Logic Fruit Technologies Launches JESD204D Transmitter and Receiver IP - Advancing High-Bandwidth Data Solutions

Delhi/NCR, India – November 7, 2024 – Logic Fruit Technologies, a leading provider of FPGA-based solutions, proudly announces the launch of its JESD204D Transmitter and Receiver IPs, designed to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth applications.

As a pioneer in JESD204C IP design and development, Logic Fruit continues to push the boundaries of performance and innovation, reinforcing its status as a leader in the industry.

The JESD204D standard enhances lane rates by supporting up to 24 lanes per IP core, offering scalability and adaptability. Complying with JEDEC, JESD204D specifications, the IP core hosts all the mandatory and optional features, including Reed-Solomon Forward Error Correction (RS-FEC) for improved reliability and secure data transmission.

With data rates up to 116 Gbps (PAM4) and 58 Gbps (NRZ), the JESD204D Transmitter and Receiver IP meet the demands of next-generation applications, solidifying Logic Fruit’s leadership in high-speed data transmission technology.

"With the introduction of the JESD204D Transmitter and Receiver IPs, Logic Fruit Technologies is revolutionizing the high-speed data landscape. This innovative solution, capable of delivering data rates up to 116 Gbps, empowers developers to create cutting-edge applications while ensuring exceptional data integrity." Sanjeev Kumar CEO & Co-founder Logic Fruit Technologies.

Logic Fruit JESD204B and JESD204C IPs are being deployed worldwide and we are excited to announce continued collaborations with leading vendors on our JESD204D IPs.

For more information about the JESD204D Transmitter and Receiver IPs or to learn more about Logic Fruit Technologies, please visit https://www.logic-fruit.com/ip/jesd204d-transmitter-and-receiver-ip/





