SLS Launches Industry-First USB 20Gbps Device IP Core

November 18, 2024 -- System Level Solutions Inc. (SLS) is revolutionizing high-speed data transfer with the world's first USB 20Gbps Device IP Core. This innovative solution offers exceptional performance, enabling developers to create advanced applications while ensuring seamless integration and futureproofing.

The USB 20Gbps IP Core facilitates rapid data movement between the FPGA and external devices, supporting real-time processing of large data streams. Its enhanced bandwidth allows for parallel processing of multiple data streams, essential for high-resolution video, audio processing, and high-speed data acquisition.

Contact SLS for more information: SLS | System Level Solutions

Key Features

1. Cost Efficiency: Built-in FPGA transceiver reduces the need for external PHY chips, simplifying integration and lowering costs.

2. Unparalleled Speed: Delivers speeds up to 20 Gbps, ideal for real-time applications in consumer electronics, automotive, AI, and medical devices.

3. Seamless Integration: Rigorously tested for compatibility, ensuring smooth integration with other system components and scalability for future upgrades.

4. Host Controller Adaptation: Operates as a device, optimizing performance and compatibility across various systems.

5.Futureproofing: Upgrades legacy systems, enhancing data transfer speeds for ongoing improvements.

SLS CEO, Mr. Paresh Patel, remarked, "We are excited to launch our USB 20Gbps solution, which is set to redefine high-speed data transfer. I encourage businesses, especially those with legacy systems, to adopt our innovative solution for faster data transfer and simplified upgrades."

The USB 20Gbps IP Core for Altera® FPGA is available for immediate use, along with device controller adaptation services and custom solutions to support high-speed data transfer.

About SLS: System Level Solutions (SLS) is a company that has engineered technology, incubated solutions, and accelerated tech products and services for over 22 years. As a pioneer in semiconductor technology, we are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that enhance performance and connectivity across various industries. Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction drives us to continuously push the boundaries of what is possible. The USB 20Gbps IP Core exemplifies our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market.





