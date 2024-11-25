Siliconally Releases SinglePHY 100BASE-T1 22FDX, an Automotive Ethernet PHY IP

November 25, 2024 -- We are thrilled to announce the release of our SinglePHY 100BASE-T1 22FDX an Automotive Ethernet PHY IP and pivotal advancement for System-on-Chip integration.

Key Features

Compliant to IEEE 802.3-2022 (100BASE-T1 Standard)

This PHY IP provides a reliable 100 Mbit/s Ethernet connection over an unshielded twisted-pair cable, perfect for a wide range of automotive applications. Ultra-Low Power and Compact Design

With a minimal PHY macro size and extremely low power consumption, our PHY IP is ideal for applications where space and energy efficiency are critical. Automotive-Grade Functional Safety

Qualification for functional safety is an integral part of our roadmap. This IP is highly mature and includes an enhanced architecture. Certification is ongoing. Integrated Adaptive Body Bias Controller

This innovative feature helps reduce leakage current at high temperatures through reverse body biasing, optimizing power efficiency in a wide range of operating conditions.

This ensures smooth Master/Slave communication between link partners, improving interoperability and reliability in network setups.

This ensures smooth Master/Slave communication between link partners, improving interoperability and reliability in network setups. OPEN Alliance TC10 Sleep/Wake-Up Modes

For maximum power savings, the PHY IP supports the industry-standard TC10 Sleep/Wake-Up modes, ensuring optimal energy efficiency during idle periods.

Why choose our Ethernet PHY IP?

Proven Prototype, Available for Production

After extensive testing and refinement, this PHY IP is ready to go, reducing both development time and risk for your SoC designs. Optimized for Automotive Applications

From safety to power efficiency, every aspect of this PHY IP is tailored for the demanding requirements of automotive networks. Compact, High-Performance Solution

With 100 Mbit/s Ethernet, this PHY IP offers more than enough bandwidth for most automotive use cases while ensuring a small footprint and minimal power consumption.

With these features, this PHY IP is designed to meet the growing demand for high-performance, low-power Ethernet solutions in the automotive space. Whether you are building next-generation infotainment systems, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), or any other automotive application, our PHY IP is engineered to deliver the performance, safety, and efficiency your projects require.

If you are ready to integrate this advanced Ethernet PHY IP into your designs, we are here to help you get started.

For more details, or to discuss how this solution can benefit your next project, do not hesitate to get in touch with our team!





