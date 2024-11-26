Availability of New 16-bit 5MSps SAR ADC in 40nm Node Sets New Standards for High-Performance Data Conversion

November 26, 2024 -- T2M-IP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is proud to announce the availability of latest 16-bit 5MSps Successive Approximation Register (SAR) Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) on the 40nm process node. This ADC delivers exceptional performance, flexibility, and efficiency, making it ideal for a wide range of applications, including industrial automation, instrumentation, automotive systems, and IoT devices.

Key Features and Benefits

High Resolution and Flexibility: The ADC offers a full 16-bit resolution with industry-leading linearity, supporting multiple resolution modes (16-bit, 14-bit, 12-bit, and 10-bit) to cater to diverse application requirements.

The ADC offers a full 16-bit resolution with industry-leading linearity, supporting multiple resolution modes (16-bit, 14-bit, 12-bit, and 10-bit) to cater to diverse application requirements. Superior Dynamic Performance: With an outstanding Signal-to-Noise-and-Distortion Ratio (SNDR) of 82 dB, Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) of -92 dB, and an Effective Number of Bits (ENOB) of 13.5, this ADC ensures unparalleled accuracy and clarity in data conversion.

With an outstanding Signal-to-Noise-and-Distortion Ratio (SNDR) of 82 dB, Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) of -92 dB, and an Effective Number of Bits (ENOB) of 13.5, this ADC ensures unparalleled accuracy and clarity in data conversion. High-Speed Operation: The ADC supports up to 5MS/s conversion rates, enabling fast and efficient signal processing for time-critical applications.

The ADC supports up to 5MS/s conversion rates, enabling fast and efficient signal processing for time-critical applications. Enhanced Input Versatility: Rail-to-rail inputs, along with support for single-ended and differential configurations, ensure seamless integration with a wide range of input signals. A 4:1 analog input multiplexer provides additional flexibility.

Rail-to-rail inputs, along with support for single-ended and differential configurations, ensure seamless integration with a wide range of input signals. A 4:1 analog input multiplexer provides additional flexibility. Advanced Calibration and Correction: An efficient self-calibration engine ensures optimal performance over varying conditions, with built-in offset and gain-error correction enhancing accuracy.

An efficient self-calibration engine ensures optimal performance over varying conditions, with built-in offset and gain-error correction enhancing accuracy. Power Efficiency: With ultra-wide power supply options (1.8V to 3.3V analog and 1.1V ±10% digital), the ADC supports both low-power and high-performance modes, catering to applications requiring extended battery life or peak performance.

With ultra-wide power supply options (1.8V to 3.3V analog and 1.1V ±10% digital), the ADC supports both low-power and high-performance modes, catering to applications requiring extended battery life or peak performance. Robust Temperature Performance: Designed to operate across a wide temperature range of -40°C to +125°C, this ADC is well-suited for demanding environments.

Versatile Modes for Diverse Applications

The ADC supports single and continuous conversion modes and includes an extended sampling-time option, providing developers with the flexibility to optimize performance and power consumption based on application-specific requirements.

Applications and Market Impact

This silicon-proven and mass-produced ADC is poised to redefine standards in precision and efficiency, addressing key challenges in next-generation systems. With its scalable performance and flexible architecture, it is an excellent choice for:

Automotive sensors and control systems

Industrial measurement and automation

High-resolution imaging

Wireless IoT devices requiring low power consumption

For more information about the 16-bit 5Msps SAR ADC IP and how it can benefit your projects, or to inquire about licensing opportunities, please contact contact@t-2-m.com

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com

Availability: These Semiconductor Analog IP Cores are available for immediate licensing. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo





